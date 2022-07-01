UW selects first Teacher-Mentor Corps cohort

The University of Wyoming has selected its first Teacher-Mentor Corps cohort and is getting ready to start the program this summer.

The Wyoming Teacher-Mentor Corps is meant to equip “teacher mentors” with tools to support early-career educators. The UW College of Education is leading the initiative, which it launched in March.

There are 21 cohort members who represent 16 of the state’s 48 school districts, a UW statement said. They were nominated by members of their school communities.

They’ll be starting the 18th-month-long program with a three-day summer mentor institute, during which the mentors will make plans for supporting early-career educators in their districts for the 2022-2023 school year.

Throughout the rest of the program, the cohort will attend two fall retreats and one spring retreat, as well as another summer institute in 2023. They'll get a stipend of up to $1,500 for finishing all program requirements.

“I think it’s a great professional development opportunity that can help me become a better leader in my school and for my teaching peers,” McKenzie Sullivan, a science teacher at Big Piney High School in Sublette County, said in the statement.

“We need to be able to educate and retain quality and dedicated staff. It’s honestly a tough time to be in education, and I hope we learn some anti-burnout strategies for all levels.”

In a survey of more than 700 Wyoming teachers led by UW Assistant Professor of Education Research Mark Perkins, about 65% said they would quit their profession if they could. Another 12% said they were quitting by the end of the school year.

“Teaching is a hard job, and that difficulty is compounded in the first one to five years as new teachers master the skills of instruction, assessment and classroom management all while navigating a new culture at the school and in the community,” Colby Gull, UW Trustees Education Initiative managing director and leader of the Teacher-Mentor Corps, said in the statement.

The program focuses on supporting students during their pre-service and in-service phases of teaching.

“There are few areas promising a similar return on investment that can almost immediately improve our support for teachers in Wyoming,” Scott Thomas, College of Education Dean and Trustees Education Initiative Executive Director, said in the statement.

The Wyoming Department of Education, the Wyoming Education Association, the Wyoming Association of School Administrators and the Wyoming School-University Partnership are collaborating with UW on the initiative.

