His name is Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome, and he's the star of the most important piece of Wyoming art in the state's 130-year history.

Who is Doug Dimmadome, you ask? He is a bit character in the children's cartoon "Fairly OddParents" who has a white cowboy hat that occasionally stretches out of sight and probably bumps against the limits of the known universe. And over the past week, he's been imitated by a University of Wyoming student whose exploits with his towering hat have been viewed nearly 30 million times on the video app TikTok.

In the first video, UW student Josh Farrell wanders the streets in Dimmadome attire: white shirt, white pants, fake white mustache, gold belt buckle and gold cuffs. And, of course, a 6-foot high white hat (made of poster board and a bicycle helmet). Farrell/Dimmadome takes the hat into Burger King, where he places the customary gold crown onto the hat that stretches to the ceiling. In the background of the video is a remixed version of Dimmadome speaking in the cartoon, a jingle that is so catchy it will eventually haunt your every waking moment.

The idea to break the laws of physics came to Jarod Alles while he was laying in bed. He, Josh and Hayden Jensen had previous solid TikTok success with a series of videos depicting them building a cardboard fort. They hoped to capitalize on that success.

Jarod wanted to do something with a giant hat. Hayden tied that to Dimmadome, who was already a B-tier internet joke. Hayden and Jarod are accounting majors, while Farrell is considering nursing. Those are, of course, the most creative majors.

The friends' four Dimmadome videos are similar but push the limit of what is possible and thus require their own detailed descriptions.

After the first video, which blew up and has nearly 10 million views in a week, the boys set about making the hat bigger and the setting more absurd. The new hat was more than 11 feet tall. After transporting it by sticking it out of a sunroof, Doug traveled to the university library, where he worked quietly and grabbed a pile of books. In an outtake, his hat crashes into a light on the ceiling.

"When we hit first a million, we were just going crazy," Jarod said. "Watching all the people like it and follow our account was crazy."

In the third video, the hat is 15 feet tall, which probably qualifies it as one of the tallest structures in Wyoming. It's so high that the top isn't visible in much of the video, and we can only assume it's ascended above this earthly plain. In the video, which has more than 6 million views as of Monday, Doug wanders campus. He does not go unnoticed.

In an outtake, someone yells "What the f--- is on his head?" Doug doesn't break stride, his high-hat energy too strong, and he responds with a one-finger salute.

"It's been kind of crazy," Jarod said. "When we’ve had the hat out and around, we’ve run into people and they're all really excited to see it. It's just kind of a sight to see around Laramie now."

Doug plays table tennis and wins (he's secretly on his knees because the hat's too large). In a one-on-one basketball game, he blocks a shot with the hat and flexes. In a move of pure bravery, he climbs a rock wall.

The final video was posted late last week, in which one of the students hands Doug a very official letter that's an "invitation to world record hat ceremoney (sic)." The hat is so large now -- 19 feet! -- that the boys transport it on top of a truck, with one of them in the bed clinging to it. Doug is waved through campus by a man wielding the flashlights normally reserved for directing airplanes. In UW's indoor practice facility, which is literally the only building into which the hat can fit, Doug is presented a somewhat sketchy award for the "#1 Hat."

The boys said they reached out to the Guiness Book of World Records to actually get the world record for largest hat. But it takes 12 weeks for the group to respond, with another 12 weeks to verify. They're crowdfunding to expedite the process.

A message sent by the Star-Tribune to the gatekeepers of bizarre world records was not returned. Asked about the video, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said last week he wasn't familiar with it.

"I haven't located anybody at the library who ran into this guy," he said Monday. "But I'm attempting to."

The employee did not immediately respond to a message left Monday. Baldwin and the three TikTok masterminds said they were in talks to take over a UW Instagram account for a day.

What is next for Doug? How high can a hat go before nature strikes it down? Is it a modern Tower of Babel, a display of hubris so great that it infuriates the heavens?

Perhaps fortunately for the boys, man has proved unready for a hat of such magnitude.

"We know people want us to keep going with it and it’s been fun to keep going with it, but there’s not really buildings we can get into," Hayden said.

Heavy lies the crown.

"It has gotten heavier as its gotten taller," he said.

The creators -- known as ImpulseLifestyle online -- are looking to capitalize on their success. They've been approached by several companies looking to partner up on YouTube content. They've agreed to a sponsorship deal with the card game "What Do You Meme?"

There may be a few more Doug videos. The boys all watched quite a bit of "Fairly Odd Parents" growing up. Doug is a sometimes villain, sometimes ally to main character Timmy Turner. But even when he's an enemy, Doug still nurses a soft side.

"(Timmy) did teach me the greatest love is inside of me," Doug says at the end of one episode, after he's ordered Timmy be thrown out of one of his many businesses. Tears stream down his face. The cowboy hat atop his head is normal sized.

