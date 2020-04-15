Vast majority of Natrona County students begin distance learning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly all of Natrona County's 13,300 students have returned to their coursework over the past week, as the state's educational system turns to online and distance learning amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

Of the district's students, 97 percent have re-engaged in coursework, weeks after Natrona County schools and the state's 47 other districts were closed by Gov. Mark Gordon to slow the spread of the virus. Walt Wilcox, Natrona County's associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction, told the school board Monday that the district had "high engagement" of its students. He said that roughly 150 students families were learning via paper packets, rather than through some digital means, in large part because they may not have access to the technology or internet needed for virtual education.

All of the district's schools are offering a blended courseload of live and recorded videos, Wilcox said. Thousands of laptops and other tech equipment have been distributed to students across the district to ensure students can continue to learn while social distancing.