Whooping cough case confirmed at Park Elementary school

A case of whooping cough has been confirmed at Casper's Park Elementary School by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, the school district said Wednesday.

A school district spokeswoman said that "parents at the affected school have been directly notified" and that the district will "continue to communicate" with the public and with parents if more cases appear.

"Our first step was to directly provide information with the parents/guardians at the affected school to allow sufficient time for them to receive official information in order to make an informed decision regarding their individual child's health and school attendance," the district said in a statement. "Soon after, information was shared with our entire community. At this time, all appropriate processes and communication channels have been completed."

Whooping cough, or pertussis, "is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, especially for infants and young children," according to a district news release. "The disease is spread by respiratory material containing the bacteria from an infected person who sneezes or coughs."