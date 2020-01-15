Whooping cough case confirmed in Natrona County School District

A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in the Natrona County School District by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, the school district said Wednesday.

The district did not disclose what school the infected student attends. A school district spokeswoman said that "parents at the affected school have been directly notified" and that the district will "continue to communicate" with the public and with parents if more cases appear.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, "is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, especially for infants and young children," according to the news release. "The disease is spread by respiratory material containing the bacteria from an infected person who sneezes or coughs."

The illness can appear similar to a common cold at first, but the coughing fits can become so severe that they make it hard to sleep or eat normally. Symptoms tend to start within 5-10 days after exposure, though they can take as long as three weeks to develop. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the coughing fits "can last up to 10 weeks or more."

