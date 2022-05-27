With deadline approaching, four candidates confirmed for schools superintendent race

The deadline to register as a candidate for state superintendent of public instruction was Friday. Four candidates – one Democrat and three Republicans – registered.

Brian Schroeder currently holds the position. Gov. Mark Gordon appointed him in January after former superintendent Jillian Balow accepted a similar role in Virginia. His term ends in January 2023. Megan Degenfelder and Thomas Kelly, both candidates in the superintendent race, had also applied for the post after Balow's departure but were not chosen.

Sergio Maldonado, a Democrat and member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, is the newest competitor in the race for superintendent.

He announced his bid for the job at the Fremont County Democratic Convention on April 23 and registered as a candidate on May 12.

Maldonado was born on the Wind River Reservation. He earned degrees at Brigham Young University and Arizona State University and is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Wyoming.

He has been a teacher, college administrator and school board trustee in Wyoming and Arizona, experiences that his website says have given him “a broad understanding of the critical challenges we face in educating our young people and giving them the tools to be happy, thriving community members.”

Maldonado also has some experience in politics; he ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for Wyoming’s Senate District 25 in 2014 and 2018 against Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

In 1989, while Maldonado was living in Arizona, former president George H.W. Bush appointed him to a three-year term on the National Advisory Council on Indian Education.

“This exponential community service experience allowed me to fully grasp the enormity of education and why education is foundational for a democratic society,” he said in a 2018 interview with the Star-Tribune.

Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead also appointed Maldonado as the liaison with the Northern Arapaho Tribe in 2015.

Kelly, a Republican and chair of the political and military science department at the American Military University, announced his bid for superintendent in April.

He has degrees in political science and education from the University of Illinois at Chicago, the Roosevelt University of Chicago and the Northern Illinois University. He has taught at middle schools and community colleges, and also formerly held teaching positions at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Loyola University and DePaul University. He moved with his family to Sheridan in 2019.

Kelly emphasizes local control and reducing regulations.

"The fewer regulations handed down from the state, the less of a burden on localities and more of their ability to funnel money into the classroom for students," he told the Star-Tribune earlier this month.

Degenfelder, a Republican and a former top official at the Wyoming Department of Education, announced her bid for superintendent in early April. Hailing from Casper, she is the only superintendent candidate besides Maldonado who is a Wyoming native.

Degenfelder earned bachelor's degrees in business economics and political science at the University of Wyoming and masters degree in economics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China.

Like Shroeder, Degenfelder already has experience working within the education department: she served as the department’s chief policy officer under former superintendent Balow. She’s currently the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas.

“It's incredibly important to me that children in public education receive a well rounded, factual education that's free from political ideology,” she told the Star-Tribune earlier this month. “I believe that there's no room in the classroom for political beliefs and theories, and that includes critical race theory. We need to focus on our children's ability to read, write and do math.”

Schroeder, a Republican who serves as the current superintendent, grew up in Wisconsin before moving to Wyoming. He beat out Kelly and Marti Halverson, a former state representative and chairman of the Lincoln County GOP, for the superintendent position. Degenfelder had also applied for the position but did not make it into the top three candidate choices.

Schroeder earned a bachelor’s degree at Maranatha Baptist University and a Masters degree in professional counseling from Liberty University.

Before taking the position, Schroeder was the head of Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody. He has also formerly worked as a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming, and as a family and youth coordinator.

“The purpose of education is to learn to think,” he told the Star-Tribune. That purpose, he added, is important now because there is "a lot of illogical thinking going on today in our society."

As superintendent, he has been involved in getting a teacher apprenticeship program in Wyoming off the ground (Schroeder announced in a recent update that the education department hopes to pilot "Phase One" of the apprenticeship program in three school districts). The program will be based in part on a similar model in Tennessee, which pays people who want to become teachers while they get on-the-job experience and training.

The superintendent race comes at a time when tensions are high around challenges like educator shortages, parental involvement in education and debates over what kids should be taught in school.

