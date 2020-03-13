Wyoming community colleges extend spring break; Casper College says it'll go online-only

In an email sent to campus Thursday night, Casper College president Darren Divine wrote that the college will extend its spring break through March 29 and will then have classes be moved primarily online until April 12. The college's semester will not be extended, he said. Campus will remain open during this period. Until classes move back to in-person, Divine said, he "strongly discourages hosting or attending any non-essential large gatherings on campus."

"I want to remind the college community to please enjoy the upcoming Spring Break," he said. "The College is open, and remains a place that is welcoming to students, faculty, staff, and community members alike. While these operational changes are necessary to minimize the spread of COVID-19, they will not change the spirit or mission of the college, and certainly will not dilute our commitment to maintaining a high degree of excellence in education!"

At Northern, spring break will be extended by two weeks as the college looks to move online.

"At this time, we are hopeful that a three-week period with most of our campus population off site will help reduce the severity of the spread of COVID-19,” said college president Dr. Walter Tribley. “We also hope this move would ultimately help us get back to normal operations sooner rather than later and reduce the impact on local healthcare infrastructure.”