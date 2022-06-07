Wyoming Ed Department plans school safety talks following Texas shooting

The Wyoming Department of Education will host discussions in June and July with district superintendents, staff and school board members across the state to talk about school safety following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month, according to a statement from the department.

“As we continue to reflect on the tragedy that has befallen the families and citizens of Uvalde, the grief we all feel for them propels us to be prudent in making sure our own schools here in Wyoming are as safe and secure as they can possibly be,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said in the statement.

The goal of the talks is to look at school security, pinpoint where the education department can help schools improve security and understand how the Wyoming Department of Education can support security across the state, the statement said.

Deputy Superintendent Chad Auer, at Schroeder's direction, will host the talks. They will not be open to the public, according to state Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty.

Finnerty said in an email to the Star-Tribune that the number of talks will be "determined by need," but that all school districts will be involved in at least one talk. Auer will make a report for Schroeder at the end of the discussions.

“School safety is at the top of everyone’s mind now, and it has been for many years,” Auer said. “The modern reality is we, as educators and communities, must prepare for the possibility that evil might show up at our local school on any given day.”

Lawmakers narrowly kill bill to standardize school safety across Wyoming The bill represented one of the few attempts by lawmakers to adopt new school safety laws in response to mass shootings.

The lone Democrat state superintendent candidate Sergio Maldonado also called for an “immediate review” of Wyoming school district safety practices in a statement last week following the Texas shooting.

“I am calling for the Wyoming Department of Education to use this summer to inspect every school to assure that the building is hardened to prevent entry from potential attackers and appropriate procedures are in place for a coordinated response from law enforcement and school officials,” Maldonado said in the statement.

The discussions will not include inspections of school, according to Finnerty.

Wyoming has already made some changes in response to past school shootings.

Former Gov. Matt Mead created a task force to look at school safety in Wyoming after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.

The 2013 report that came out of the task force propelled changes in school emergency response, the statement says. The Wyoming Department of Education now requires districts to have a school safety plan as part of schools’ accreditation process.

There have been other attempts to beef up safety in Wyoming schools since then.

Former Gov. Matt Mead signed into law in 2017 a bill allowing school districts to permit employees to carry firearms on school property. The Wyoming Education Association opposed the measure, the Star-Tribune previously reported.

In 2019, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, championed two similar measures to standardize school safety protocols across Wyoming. The state Department of Education would have developed the model for these processes. Neither bill made it into law.

