Wyoming Education Association sues state over school funding

The Wyoming Education Association is suing the state over school funding, asserting that it violated its constitutional duty to adequately fund public education.

The association filed the lawsuit Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.

"Our students deserve better," the association's president, Grady Hutcherson, said at a press conference in front of the capitol building Thursday morning in Cheyenne.

The association, he said, was "compelled" to pursue legal action because the quality of Wyoming education is "beginning to suffer." Hutcherson cited "increased class sizes, aging buildings and infrastructure" and "insufficient school security measures" as well as struggles to attract qualified educators as problems arising from inadequate school funding.

"If the Legislature continues to violate our constitution by failing to fulfill their duty to fund our schools adequately, things will only continue to get worse," he said.

Wyoming is obligated to "provide for the establishment and maintenance of a complete and uniform" public education system under the state constitution.

But Wyoming Education Association legal counsel Patrick Hacker said that the association "has exhausted possibilities" for addressing the deficit outside of legal action.

This isn't the first time the state has run into legal trouble over school funding. School districts filed lawsuits against the state in 1980 and 1995. Those cases went to the Wyoming Supreme Court, which determined that the state had failed in its constitutional duty to provide equal educational opportunity and adequate funding.

The Wyoming Education Association was a plaintiff in a series of cases known as the "Campbell County" cases between 1995 and 2008, in which the court determined Wyoming's entire public education funding system to be unconstitutional and directed it to make certain changes to the system.

Under the court's decisions in the Campbell cases, the state had to undertake a cost of education study to make a new school finance system. That system has to ensure that funding differences between school districts are only cost-based, not wealth-based. The Supreme Court also ordered the state to adjust funding amounts for public education based on inflation and added expenses.

The lawsuit comes amid shortfalls in education funding that the Legislature has grappled with for several years after revenue from the energy and natural resources sectors started to take a nosedive around 2016. There’s about a $192.8 million funding shortfall for K-12 education for 2023 and 2024, according to an analysis by Legislative Service Office Senior School Finance Analyst Matthew Willmarth. That amount will have to be supplemented from non K-12 education accounts. To put that in context, the state needs about $1.98 billion to fund K-12 education for these two years. Legislators have been resistant to increasing taxes to make up for this shortfall, and some have indicated during this year's interim session that they would stay firm on this point.

But Hacker said that a lack of revenue "is no excuse" for not adequately funding public education.

"I understand that legislators are hesitant to appropriate money," Hacker said. "I have had people say, 'Why is education so different?' The answer is because it is a fundamental right in our constitution."

At the same time, Wyoming is facing a teacher shortage crisis; the Wyoming Education Association and the University of Wyoming released a study in early June showing that 65% of surveyed teachers would quit their jobs now if they could.

The association doesn't have a specific dollar amount for what it would consider to be adequate funding.

"But this is going to be a very substantial amount of money," Hacker said. "We know that."