Wyoming faces $193 million school funding shortfall

Finding sources of funding to support K-12 education is a top priority for legislators this year. Lawmakers in the Revenue Committee began tackling the challenge this week.

According to an overview of the K-12 funding landscape by Joint Education Committee Senior School Finance Analyst Matthew Willmarth, there’s about a $192.8 million funding shortfall for K-12 education for 2023 and 2024. That amount will have to be supplemented from non K-12 education accounts. To put that in context, the state needs about $1.98 billion to fund K-12 education for these two years. That number doesn’t include funding contributions from local school districts.

Some of the funding for public schools in Wyoming comes from the Federal Land Grant Program, which gives states control over portions of federal lands. States have to use any revenues that come from this land to support public institutions -- primarily public elementary and secondary schools, and universities.

Wyoming has used these lands in a variety of ways to produce revenue -- through grazing and agricultural leasing, mineral leasing, land sales and temporary use permits, for example. Most of the revenue from these lands comes from the minerals industry.

Local school districts also have to contribute money to fund public schools. About 80% of local contributions to education funding came from property taxes in fiscal year 2021.

Each states’ funding formula and constitution also impacts its level of financial support for education. Wyoming uses what’s called a resource-based allocation, meaning that all school districts are allocated a minimum amount of resources — staff, services or programs, for example. The amount of an allocation is usually based on the ratio of staff to students. Wyoming’s constitution also determines the financial responsibilities of the state for funding education. Overall, Wyoming is somewhat higher on the national spectrum in terms of how much it spends on each student.

The Legislature has contended with shortfalls in education funding for several years now after revenue from the energy and natural resources sectors took a nosedive around 2016. Legislators have been resistant to increasing taxes to make up for this shortfall, and some members of the Revenue Committee indicated Wednesday that they would stay firm on this point.

There are other options for increasing revenue, or using funds more efficiently, like consolidating school districts (although studies suggest that this generally doesn’t result in huge cost savings), or trying to figure out ways to generate more revenue from the lands that help fund K-12 education. At this early stage, legislators haven’t decided which options seem the most worthwhile to pursue for next year’s session.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.