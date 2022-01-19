Wyoming graduation rate rose slightly in first year after pandemic closures

High school graduation rates ticked up in Wyoming during the last academic year, continuing an eight-year trend of improvement, figures released Wednesday show.

The graduation rate for Wyoming stood at 82.4% for the 2020-21 school year. That's a tenth of a percentage point increase over the previous academic year.

Graduation rates last fell in Wyoming during the 2012-13 academic year. Since that time, they've slowly but steadily risen from 77.6% to the current rate. They've increased by a tenth of a percentage point in each of the past three academic years, according to Wyoming Department of Education figures.

The most recent statistics come from the first in-person year of classes following the COVID-19 related closures that occurred during the spring of 2020. Wyoming schools turned to remote learning to complete the spring 2020 semester.

During the most recently completed academic year, Natrona County School District's grad rate stood at 80.3%, or slightly below the statewide average. That's down a bit from last year, when it stood at 81%. But over the past decade, the district's rate has been on the rise. In 2011-12, roughly three out of four students graduated high school. Now, that rate is greater than four out of five.

Of Casper's high schools, Kelly Walsh had the highest graduation rate at 87.4%, followed by Natrona County with 80.2%. Midwest School's graduation rate was 68.8% while Roosevelt, which is home to many of the district's at-risk students, had a rate of 56.2%.

Seventeen of the state's nearly 50 school districts posted high school graduation rates of more than 90%, with two Sheridan No. 3 and Washakie No. 2, achieving 100% rates.

Converse County No. 2, the school district for Glenrock, saw 94% of students graduate. Teton County No. 1, the district for Jackson, posted a rate of 97.6%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.