Wyoming home-schoolers increased even after the return to school

Wyoming kids emptied out of schools when COVID-19 surged across the state in spring 2020. Some of them haven’t returned, opting for home schooling instead.

The number of students in Wyoming who have chosen home schooling has increased during the pandemic, following trends showing a national surge in home schooling during COVID has stuck even after the worst of the pandemic.

According to data from the Wyoming Department of Education, the number of students who were home-schooled increased by about 43.9% between the 2018-2019 school year and the 2019-2020 school year. That number further increased by about 50.3% for 2020-2021, even as vaccines became available and most school districts in Wyoming returned to in-person instruction. That brought the total number of Wyomingites who were home-schooled last school year to 3,884.

The number of home-schools has increased as well, more than doubling from 822 schools in the 2018-2019 year to 1,959 in 2020-2021.

Nationally, home schooling numbers rose in the year following the beginning of the pandemic but then dipped in 2022, although the decrease wasn’t equal to the initial increase in home schoolers, according to a recent article from the Associated Press.

The increase in home schooling has sparked debates across the nation about how it should be regulated.

But that hasn’t really been the case in Wyoming, according to Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, a member of Wyoming’s Joint Education Committee.

“We have been very hands-off when it comes to any kind of influence over the standards and curriculums of private schools or the standards and curriculums of homeschools,” he said.

There are, generally speaking, two kinds of home schooling in Wyoming — one where a student will have a virtual education but still be part of a public school district, and the other where a student is educated by a parent or guardian and isn’t part of a public school. In the former case, students are still held to public education standards even though they are learning from home. Obviously, a lot of students had to participate in this kind of home schooling during the pandemic, even if they didn’t want to. The number of students who were home-schooled during the pandemic would be larger than the previously mentioned numbers if all these students were included in the data.

Virtual education in Wyoming grew more than 300% between 2020 and 2021, growth could urge legislative action In the past year the number of virtual students enrolled grew by more than 300% -- to more than 5,400 for the 2020-2021 academic year. The number of districts offering these programs also increased.

Students in the latter case aren’t held to those same standards, even though they can still take part in public school activities, like joining an orchestra or soccer team, for example. Wyoming’s home-school regulations for this group are pretty loose; these students have to study certain state-mandated subjects and continue their education from age 7 to 16. But there aren’t any teacher qualification or assessment requirements for home-schools that are separate from public schools. That doesn’t mean, for the most part, that these kids are following a completely unique curriculum. Wyoming School Board Association Executive Director Brian Farmer said that most parents and guardians of home-school students opt to follow a commercial curriculum that they can buy.

Rather than focusing on regulations, Rothfuss said legislators have been more concerned about providing resources for students who choose homeschooling.

Last year, for example, Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, sponsored a bill that would have given school districts money — $65 million — for district students who were home-schooled or attended private schools. But there were some questions about whether those public dollars should be attached to more accountability for private and home-schools since they currently fall under less state oversight compared to public schools. But that bill ended up dying in the House.

Proposal would reimburse home school and private school families in Wyoming The legislation would give school districts money for students who reside in the district but are home-schooled or attend private schools. Parents of those students would be eligible for half of that money.

Farmer said that it’s probably too early to tell if these increases in home-schoolers is really a trend, or if numbers will level out again as things return more or less to normal.

“We don’t quite know how things will balance out as we move out of the pandemic,” he said.

Right now, Farmer said the main focus is to understand the needs among students who choose to come back to in-person school after trying home schooling during the pandemic.

“If there’s a sustained uptick in kids who are making the choice to do homeschooling, then I think it’s important to understand why they are making that choice and if the school district can serve the need of these kids.”

