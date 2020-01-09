Wyoming K-12 enrollment jumps by 800 students; Natrona County schools increase by 300

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Overall, there are 93,832 students attending public schools in Wyoming, the highest total in three years and the third-highest number since the mid-1990s.

The growth is especially good news for a state school system battered in previous years by a flailing energy industry that left state coffers emptier and drove families out of Wyoming. While industry has recovered, it's taken school districts some time to follow suit. Natrona County, for instance, lost more than 200 students overall between 2014 and 2017.

A confluence of circumstances made the situation worse: The district had planned for growth to continue chugging upward and had built new schools to accommodate the anticipated influx. But then the economy crashed, enrollment cratered and the district found itself with more than 700 empty elementary-grade spots.

Three elementary school closures and an enrollment boomerang later, the district is above its pre-bust enrollment.

Last spring, the district's initial estimates for this academic year were conservative: In March, administrators told the school board to expect a growth of about 46; by April, the estimate was 110. Come fall, the real growth had blown past both projections to 300.