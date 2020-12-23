Wyoming legislative committee advances K-12 education bill with $100M cut to funding model

“If we wind up taking that many people out of some of our small communities, it’s going to be pretty devastating,” Brown said.

Other educators who spoke to the committee emphasized any drop in funding would not only make it difficult to retain current teachers, but also to maintain adequately low student-to-teacher ratios.

Officials from Sweetwater County School District 1, which would see a roughly $5.5 million cut to its budget for the 2021-22 school year through the proposal, said the cut would require the closure of at least three schools in the district.

“When we close schools, the kids need to go and be relocated, and that would cause an increase in our classroom size,” SCSD1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern said Tuesday, adding it could result in as many as 35 students in a single classroom.

McGovern also noted the increasing difficulty of recruiting prospective teachers from nearby states, some of which have become more competitive with their teaching salaries in recent years.