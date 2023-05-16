Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder inserted the state into the national debate around transgender athletes after joining a letter Monday calling for the Biden administration to retract a proposed rule that could nullify Wyoming’s blanket ban on transgender women and girls in school sports.

Degenfelder joined education officials from Arkansas and North Carolina in signing onto the letter by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Board of Governors Chancellor Raymond Rodrigues to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“As a female collegiate athlete and coach, I am a champion for safe and fair women’s sports and that means keeping those sports to biological women,” Degenfelder said in a statement, using language that scientists and LGBTQ+ experts say does not reflect the complexity of sex and gender. “I was a vocal supporter of Wyoming Senate File 133 as a Wyoming solution to this issue. I will always push back against the federal government encroaching on our ability to deal with issues in a way that works best for Wyoming.”

Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education presented a new rule last month that would allow the Department of Education to withhold federal money from schools that institute blanket bans on transgender athletes. The rule would put Wyoming and Florida at odds with the federal government and open up schools in both states to potential financial consequences for following state laws.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a ban on transgender women in sports last year. In March, Wyoming lawmakers passed a similar ban that barred transgender women and girls from competing in school athletics, legislation that Degenfelder backed.

Under the proposed rule, Wyoming schools that follow the state’s ban would violate Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funds. To comply with the federal rule, schools would have to decide the eligibility of transgender athletes on a case-by-case basis.

The public letter castigates the Biden administration for the rule, calling it “an attempt to legislate via ‘administrative fiat.’” Diaz and Rodrigues argue that the proposed rule violates Title IX and effectively bans states like Florida and Wyoming from instituting their own bans on transgender athletes.

“Not only is this new regulation logically incoherent and inconsistent with the reasoning supposedly offered to support it, but it also does not give schools a meaningful ability to prevent biological boys from competing on girls’ teams,” the education officials wrote.

Diaz and Rodrigues employ many of the same ideas that right-leaning lawmakers and groups have used in justifying their opposition to the rule. They state that it would create a competitive advantage for transgender athletes, go against Title IX’s intent to protect women and girls and would create a “special class” for transgender students. They also insist that in a roundabout way the rule would discriminate against students who are not transgender.

The education officials portray the rule as catastrophic for women, asserting that the rule would “demoralize our rising generation of female athletes.” They ask that Cardona and the Department of Education withdraw the rule.

“The notice of proposed rulemaking issued by the U.S. Department of Education last month, if adopted, will erase years of hard-fought opportunities for women in athletics,” the letter says.

In a statement, the Wyoming Department of Education said Degenfelder thinks the proposed rule “is inconsistent with federal and state laws, contradicts the intent of Title IX, and effectively prevents sex-based criteria from being used to ensure equal athletic opportunity.”

The statement also reinforced the assertion that the rule would void the gains women have made through Title IX. “This is another attempt by the Biden administration to usurp the rights of states that will make women’s sports unsafe and unfair,” the statement reads.

Wyoming’s ban on transgender athletes will go into effect ahead of the next school year. While Degenfelder and the other education officials objected to the rule, it would create a decision-making process that aligns closely with the second provision of Evanston Republican Sen. Wendy Schuler’s bill that passed in March.

If Wyoming’s blanket ban is successfully challenged in court, (Wyoming’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group Wyoming Equality has told the Star-Tribune it plans to file suit), Schuler’s bill would require the state to create an independent eligibility commission to review the participation of individual transgender student athletes in seventh through 12th grades. Schuler has said that she purposely included the commission in the bill so that participation would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

“They could rule against them, they could rule for them. But at least it’s a neutral commission, unbiased and it doesn’t have any skin in the game,” Schuler previously told the Star-Tribune.

The federal rule would give schools “a framework for developing eligibility criteria that protects students from being denied equal athletic opportunity, while giving schools the flexibility to develop their own participation policies,” according to the Department of Education. Schools would use factors such as grade level and the competitiveness of the teams and sport in making their decisions, and they could still limit or deny transgender student athletes.

The U.S. Department of Education’s proposed rule is open for public comment for 30 days and faces a lengthy approval proves with likely legal challenges.

While Degenfelder’s move puts Wyoming on the national stage for transgender issues, the state has only four transgender athletes among its roughly 91,000 students, according to a letter from Gov. Mark Gordon, who allowed the state's ban to become law without his signature. The holdup over the handful of transgender student athletes could threaten the federal revenue that accounts for roughly one-third of the money that Wyoming’s public elementary and secondary schools receive.