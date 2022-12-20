Wyoming schools partner with Taiwan

Wyoming students and teachers could soon study and teach in Taiwan after the Wyoming Department of Education signed an agreement in November that paves the way for a new exchange program between the two.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder visited Taiwan to sign the Nov. 16 agreement, which established a cultural exchange partnership between the Department of Education and Taiwan’s Ministry of Education.

While the partnership is in its infancy, its goal is to create a student and teacher exchange that would see Wyoming teachers and students visit the country to teach English and learn about the country and Taiwanese culture, and Taiwanese teachers and students visit Wyoming to teach Mandarin and learn about the state and the U.S.

“If and when some of our teachers and students can go over to Taiwan, it's not just going to be an academic experience. It's going to be a cultural experience,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder spent six days in Taiwan on behalf of the Department of Education where he visited schools and met with teachers and students to learn more about the country’s educational system and culture. He signed the partnership agreement alongside Nicole Yen-Yi Lee, the director general of the Department of International and Cross-strait Education at Taiwan’s Ministry of Education.

During his visit, Schroeder marveled at the country’s revere for its teachers. It is that broad respect for teachers that Schroeder hopes the partnership will strengthen in Wyoming.

“I don't think we as Americans have been very good at putting teachers on a pedestal,” Schroeder said. “In Taiwan, they're put on a pedestal. They are in the same league with doctors and lawyers.”

The educational agreement between Wyoming and Taiwan has been more than a year in the making and precedes Schroeder’s tenure as state superintendent. Wyoming joins more than a dozen states who have already partnered with Taiwan, Schroeder said.

The partnership also follows a broader nationwide initiative to deepen ties between the U.S. and Taiwan. In 2020, the two countries launched the U.S.-Taiwan Education Initiative to expand Mandarin learning for American students and English language education for Taiwanese students through teacher exchanges.

Taiwan has adopted a goal of becoming a bilingual English-Mandarin country by 2030.

“Their whole attitude all along is we both can really benefit each other,” Schroeder said.

Much of the exchange program has yet to be determined, but the Department of Education has begun working alongside some of Wyoming’s school districts to formulate the guidelines for any student and teacher exchanges, including who will foot the bill. The extent to which schools are involved will largely be up to districts and their partner schools, but the aim is to eventually have the exchange program go statewide, Schroeder said.

Black Butte High School in Rock Springs and Campbell County High School in Gillette have begun leading the way.

Wanda Maloney, the Department of Education’s chief policy officer, approached Black Butte High School last year about the cross-cultural program and helped the school establish a relationship with Kaohsiung Municipal Nanzih Senior High School in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, said Bryant Blake, the principal of Black Butte High School.

After signing an official agreement in July, Black Butte High School and its students sent over school shirts and an American flag. In return, they received a Taiwanese flag and a map of the island, Blake said.

Classes from the schools have met virtually while navigating the 15-hour time difference, and students have already begun bonding over pop culture, including BTS, the star Korean pop band, Blake said.

“They're eager to learn about people that their own age and what they experience,” he said.

Blake and Black Butte High School have yet to iron out the details of an exchange program, but the hope is that with funding teachers and students could visit Taiwan on educational field trips or for other learning opportunities.

“It's really important for students and everybody to get to learn the differences of other people's cultures but also share what our culture is about,” Blake said. “You do gain more appreciation when you get to meet people of different walks of life.”

Though Schroeder will make way for incoming State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder in January, the educational partnership between Wyoming and Taiwan is just beginning.

“Right now, we've got two schools that are partnered with two schools in Taiwan and from there the sky's the limit,” Schroeder said.