Wyoming student enrollment falls by 2% statewide amid economic downturn

Student enrollment fell by nearly 1,900 in Wyoming this school year, the latest indicator of how deeply the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 and the energy downturn has affected the Equality State.

Statewide student enrollment dropped to 91,938 for the current school year, numbers released Monday by the Wyoming Department of Education show. That's 1,894 fewer students than the previous year, or a decline of roughly 2%. Thirty-eight of the state's 48 districts suffered enrollment declines.

Wyoming's enrollment figures fell below 92,000 students for the first time since 2012, the education department reported. Still, Wyoming's student enrollment has fared worse. It declined from 101,000 in the 1993-94 academic year to roughly 84,000 in the 2005-06 school year, education department figures show.

In comparison, K-12 student enrollment has hovered in the low 90,000s for much of the current decade in Wyoming, topping out at 94,000 in 2015-16.