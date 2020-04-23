Wyoming's top educator: Schools will likely only open in 'limited capacity' in coming weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wyoming's top educator suggested schools may only open to "special populations" for the duration of this school year and that any openings wouldn't come until after May 15, just a few weeks before districts will wrap up their spring semesters.

"Schools are to continue implementing their adaptive learning plans that are good through the end of the school years," state Superintendent Jillian Balow said at a Thursday news conference, referring to the plans districts drew up to continue to educate their students through closures. "If schools and local health officers deem it appropriate to bring back special population in safe ways, according to the guidance from health officers, they may do that until there's further news."

Physical school buildings have been closed for a month now as part of Wyoming's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, though districts have been educating students largely through the internet in recent weeks. The order keeping schools closed technically expires April 30, but Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday that state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist would begin releasing new, modified orders imminently that would extend until May 15.