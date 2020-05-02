Eternal optimists: Mayfield Ranch life goes on in face of pandemic

"There's so many things out of our control as far as markets," Justin says as Les approaches. "We just tighten our belts and we'll survive it alright."

Les is ready to help coach his nephews. He's a multi-year veteran steer wrestler on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, having collected over a half-million dollars in earnings through his career. Lynn, a former goat tyer and breakaway roper for the Wyoming rodeo team, walks Piper into the arena as Koll and Jace walk a herd of steers to their chute to practice.

At first, they fashion a makeshift extension of steel and plywood onto the chute. It's so they can practice their form from the ground before making the leap from horseback. They walk one steer in and Jace gets in position. Justin opens the gate, and the steer takes off with Jace attempting to pull it to the ground. He struggles before finally getting the animal onto its back. He holds on so Koll can transfer his grip to the steer. The cow regains its footing before Koll quickly takes it down. Les nods in approval.

They're a smaller cattle operation compared to some and aren't too concerned about the problems facing the globe. Their family's tucked away outside a small town, nestled beneath impressive rock formations and near a large power plant that hasn't been used in a half-century.