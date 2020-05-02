Eternal optimists: Mayfield Ranch life goes on in face of pandemic

Jace Mayfield pulls a saddle out of the barn for the next horse. A breeze pushes through the valley that's home to the family's horse pen and makeshift rodeo arena. It's just enough to keep you cool under the mid-day sun.
Despite unrest facing the cattle market, the coronavirus pandemic and a constantly unpredictable world, it's business as usual at the Mayfield Ranch north of Midwest. It's time for the boys to practice their steer wrestling. Jace secures the saddle, and out comes brother Koll to saddle his horse. Their parents, Justin and Lynn, ensure their arena gates are secure.
The high school rodeo circuit's seen rodeos canceled in the face of the coronavirus. The Mayfield brothers continue to practice, holding out hope for the season's return. It's what this family, and many ranchers around Wyoming, do -- continue their work while hoping for the best.
The Mayfields just finished a successful calving season with cooperative weather, leaving them with some down time before branding. They only raise cows and, as Justin describes, "graze them on sunshine and what the good Lord gives us to feed people."
An SUV pulls up in front of the family's dirt arena. It's Les Shepperson, Lynn's brother, with his year-old daughter sleeping in the backseat. Les operates his own nearby ranch as part of a network of family ranches. Family patriarch Frank Shepperson, a new inductee into the national Rodeo Hall of Fame, oversees his own ranch. There's also Teapot Ranch and places west of Midwest. In total, Frank Shepperson estimates, the family operates on a couple hundred thousands acres. They don't plan to stop anytime soon.
"There's so many things out of our control as far as markets," Justin says as Les approaches. "We just tighten our belts and we'll survive it alright."
Les is ready to help coach his nephews. He's a multi-year veteran steer wrestler on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, having collected over a half-million dollars in earnings through his career. Lynn, a former goat tyer and breakaway roper for the Wyoming rodeo team, walks Piper into the arena as Koll and Jace walk a herd of steers to their chute to practice.
At first, they fashion a makeshift extension of steel and plywood onto the chute. It's so they can practice their form from the ground before making the leap from horseback. They walk one steer in and Jace gets in position. Justin opens the gate, and the steer takes off with Jace attempting to pull it to the ground. He struggles before finally getting the animal onto its back. He holds on so Koll can transfer his grip to the steer. The cow regains its footing before Koll quickly takes it down. Les nods in approval.
They're a smaller cattle operation compared to some and aren't too concerned about the problems facing the globe. Their family's tucked away outside a small town, nestled beneath impressive rock formations and near a large power plant that hasn't been used in a half-century.
They take pride in what they do. As easygoing as they take the pandemic situation, they have seen ripples at the grocery store. They usually buy in bulk, but limitations allow for only a few gallons of milk and a few eggs at a time. They've gotten by thus far, but Justin admits they'd be ready to milk the cows if it came to that. Most of all, they're eager for the food industry to reopen full strength.
"Everyone's nervous because nobody knows," Justin says. "When the restaurants open up they're going to go through a pile of meat. Everyone's hoping to get the hell away from the house now. If there's a place they can stop and eat a T-bone, they might eat three of them before they get out of there."
Koll lets the steer go. Justin and the boys head for the horses as Piper starts digging in the dirt. Les moves out of the way, Lynn carries Piper to the side and the boys move to the horseback portion of practice. They typically spend their mornings doing their schoolwork so they can spend afternoons in the arena.
Koll's the older sibling by 2 years, although they both started young.
"We were going to make (Jace) wait," Justin admits, "but once he saw his older brother do it there was no stopping him."
Justin, Lynn and Les all put their rodeo days behind them. None of them seem to miss it much. Instead, the fifth-generation ranchers continue to work alongside the sixth generation -- either in the arena on horseback or too young to do much other than gleefully scoop dirt. The family's involvement in rodeo stretches back nearly as far.
Jace, one of the sixth-generation installments, pulls his horse back into its corner nook as Les waits for the nod to open the chute. Even in practice, it's calm and exciting. They're socially distanced by the nature of the operation. The sounds of the saddle rubbing on leather cuts through the air, overcoming the singing bird in the distance. In this nook, there's a quiet peace away from the chaos of the world.
"It's a great place to raise a family," Lynn says. "I'd much rather have our two boys out here than have them cooped up."
Justin adds: "I don't think there's a more honest way to make a living."
At last, Jace gives the nod and Les opens the gate. Justin hazes. Jace dismounts the horse and pulls the steer back down, this one falling back on top of the young cowboy. Close to 600 hundred pounds came crashing down on him.
Jace gets up and shrugs it off. He's ready to go again.
The Mayfields, Sheppersons and ranchers across Wyoming face similar obstacles in markets. They call it a pinch. And they respond simply by tightening their belts.
It's no secret the ranchers' pipeline has been disrupted by circumstances. Market experts fear there will be months before there is relief. But ranchers are the eternal optimists. They don't focus on the negative. They can't.
"If you didn't you'd probably take a long walk off a short plank somewhere," Justin laughs.
