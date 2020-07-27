Evansville seeks public feedback on recycling options

But the city is also hoping the surrounding municipalities that have utilized Casper’s recycling program without charge will now help support it. The amount of support depends on the level of service the different municipalities and the county hope to retain from the city.

The Evansville Town Council is considering four options at various price points for the town. The first option, to keep the level of service and the items that can be recycled the same, will cost the town as estimated $10,610 annually. This includes collection of corrugated cardboard, magazines, newspaper, aluminum cans and No. 1 plastics. Right now, the town pays nothing for that service.

The next two options reduce the number of different recyclables that would be collected at the depots if the town chose to reduce its level of service. The first of these reduces collection to corrugated cardboard, magazines and aluminum cans. That option would cost the town just over $6,000 annually.

The other reduced-service option would have Evansville’s recycling depots collect only corrugated cardboard. That would cost the town about $4,200 annually.