Evansville seeks public feedback on recycling options

The town of Evansville is asking for resident feedback on its recycling options, which are currently offered through a partnership with Casper’s Solid Waste Facility.
Amid shifts at the Casper Solid Waste Facility, Evansville is conducting an online survey to gauge residents’ feelings on what they want to be able to recycle and how frequently Casper will pick it up.
Casper has provided free recycling depots and pickup to neighboring municipalities and the county since the program’s inception in the 1990s. There are 12 such depots spread through the county, including in each of the municipalities. But changes in the recycling industry and the cost to process and broker recycled materials has forced Casper to change tack.
The Casper City Council in May was presented with a handful of options regarding the recycling program. The option it chose will open a new facility to aid in recycling processing while keeping the various depots spread throughout the county. To do so will cost money.
Casper has already approved a $1.70 a month increase on the cost for trash collection in the city, a measure favored by at least 1,100 residents who said as much in a city survey conducted on the matter.
But the city is also hoping the surrounding municipalities that have utilized Casper’s recycling program without charge will now help support it. The amount of support depends on the level of service the different municipalities and the county hope to retain from the city.
The Evansville Town Council is considering four options at various price points for the town. The first option, to keep the level of service and the items that can be recycled the same, will cost the town as estimated $10,610 annually. This includes collection of corrugated cardboard, magazines, newspaper, aluminum cans and No. 1 plastics. Right now, the town pays nothing for that service.
The next two options reduce the number of different recyclables that would be collected at the depots if the town chose to reduce its level of service. The first of these reduces collection to corrugated cardboard, magazines and aluminum cans. That option would cost the town just over $6,000 annually.
The other reduced-service option would have Evansville’s recycling depots collect only corrugated cardboard. That would cost the town about $4,200 annually.
The final option is also the town’s cheapest — to eliminate the depots altogether. If depots in Evansville are closed, residents would still have the option to take their recyclables directly to Casper’s Solid Waste Facility.
Evansville residents can participate in the survey by going to the town’s website, evansvillewy.govoffice3.com.
