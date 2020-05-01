Expedition League pushes back start of 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Expedition League announced in a release Friday that it was delaying the start of the 2020 season, which was scheduled to begin on May 26, due to continued concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Expedition League, a summer wood bat league for college-age players that is looking to begin its third year, is comprised of 10 teams in four states -- Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"While none of the four great states where Expedition League teams play have issued formal stay-at-home orders, various guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures have been enacted," the statement read. "As a result of these guidelines and the restrictions placed on group gathering sizes, it is necessary for the Expedition League to delay the start of the 2020 season."

Last month, Casper Horseheads owner Chuck Heeman told the Star-Tribune that even if the start of the season was pushed back the owners remained hopeful of having a 60-game season. Heeman also expressed hope the Expedition League All-Star Spectatular would still take place July 20-21 at Mike Lansing Field in Casper.