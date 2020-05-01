Expedition League pushes back start of 2020 season

The Expedition League announced in a release Friday that it was delaying the start of the 2020 season, which was scheduled to begin on May 26, due to continued concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Expedition League, a summer wood bat league for college-age players that is looking to begin its third year, is comprised of 10 teams in four states -- Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
"While none of the four great states where Expedition League teams play have issued formal stay-at-home orders, various guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures have been enacted," the statement read. "As a result of these guidelines and the restrictions placed on group gathering sizes, it is necessary for the Expedition League to delay the start of the 2020 season."
Last month, Casper Horseheads owner Chuck Heeman told the Star-Tribune that even if the start of the season was pushed back the owners remained hopeful of having a 60-game season. Heeman also expressed hope the Expedition League All-Star Spectatular would still take place July 20-21 at Mike Lansing Field in Casper.
While league officials remain optimistic for the 2020 season, the league did confirm Friday that the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, a second-year team based in Manitoba, Canada, will play its home games this season in North Dakota due to current travel restrictions into and out of Canada.
Expedition League officials are in the process of figuring out a plan of attack for the season and a final decision is expected to be made on May 15.
“Even though we won’t be able to start our 2020 season on May 26, we’re confident that we will be able to serve our communities with outstanding baseball and incredible, fun, family entertainment sometime this summer," Expedition League president Steve Wagner stated in the release. "We have formulated multiple contingency schedules for this season and all of our front office staffs are working hard to put on a great show when we are able to start our season this year.
"One of the key tenets of the Expedition League’s mission statement has always been to be vital, contributing members of our communities. We will be there for our amazing fans again this season, and as our teams return to action, we will be an important part of the healing process in each community during these difficult times."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.