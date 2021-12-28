Family raising money for man who lost son, home in Evansville fire

The family of a high school student who died in an Evansville house fire last week is raising money for the man's father, who also lost his home in the blaze.

Dante Ryan Willcox, who had just turned 18, was found dead in the home on Sand Drift Circle after firefighters put out the fire in the early hours of Dec. 22.

His father, Casey Willcox, lost everything but the clothes on his back and the truck he was driving home from work at the time, his aunt Luella Hinderliter said on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised just over $4,000 for Willcox as of Tuesday.

"Dante was a thoughtful young man with an inquisitive nature, always endlessly curious about a wide range of subjects," the fundraiser, created by another of Willcox's aunt, says, "someone who had an ongoing desire for self-improvement and an abiding respect and kindness for others, a wonderful conversationalist."

The 18-year-old was a junior at Natrona County High School, the family said.

The fire and its cause is still under investigation. According to the Natrona County coroner, who identified Dante later the day of the fire, an autopsy found that the preliminary cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from the Natrona County Fire Protection District and deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the blaze around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, around eight minutes after the call came in according to the family. Hinderliter said that Willcox had to wait hours for the fire to be extinguished before learning for sure that his son was inside.

"Right now, my nephew is in shock and still in the same clothes he was wearing the night of the fire," the fundraiser, created at the end of last week, says. "The smell of smoke is there too. His mom...is trying to encourage him to take a bite of food, but he is unable to do so."

The family requests privacy during this time, but thanks those who are able to contribute to their financial recovery.

"(Willcox) has another son to live for, and he must, but the loss of everything else, except for the clothes on his back and his vehicle, weigh heavy too," the fundraiser says. "Please keep the family in your prayers."

