Farm Service Agency announces new flexibility for Wyoming producers

In the latest round of precautions taken against the spread of COVID-19, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency announced on Monday that its Wyoming offices would be available by phone appointment only until further notice.
The USDA also stated in the news release that it will make relaxations throughout its loan-making process, including a guarantee to provide credit to Wyoming farmers and ranchers that rely upon loans to continue operations against unfavorable markets and a fluctuating American economy. The FSA reiterated it is offering emergency advances and subsequent-year operating loan advances on lines of credit, as well as deadline extensions on loan applications.
The deadline for responses on loan service actions has been extended, although the FSA didn’t say when that extension runs out.
“FSA programs and loans are critical to Wyoming farmers and ranchers, and we want to continue our work with customers while taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” FSA State Executive Director Lois Van Mark sad in the release. “We recognize that farm loans are critical for annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs and cash flow through times like this. FSA is working to find and use every option and flexibility to provide producers with credit options and other program benefits.”
In addition to phone-only appointments, the FSA said it’s implementing delivering services that include: farm and commodity loans; Farm Storage Facility Loan program, disaster assistance programs (which include those affected from extensive flooding in 2018 and 2019), safety programs (which includes new entries for the Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs), acreage reports and conservation programs.
The United States Senate passed a massive $2.2 trillion aid package with $1.25 billion allocated to Wyoming. The FSA’s latest announcements give some leniency towards Wyoming farmers and ranchers as they await allocation amounts of Wyoming’s share in that aid package.
