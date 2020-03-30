Farm Service Agency announces new flexibility for Wyoming producers

In the latest round of precautions taken against the spread of COVID-19, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency announced on Monday that its Wyoming offices would be available by phone appointment only until further notice.

The USDA also stated in the news release that it will make relaxations throughout its loan-making process, including a guarantee to provide credit to Wyoming farmers and ranchers that rely upon loans to continue operations against unfavorable markets and a fluctuating American economy. The FSA reiterated it is offering emergency advances and subsequent-year operating loan advances on lines of credit, as well as deadline extensions on loan applications.

The deadline for responses on loan service actions has been extended, although the FSA didn’t say when that extension runs out.