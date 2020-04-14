Federal relief for unemployed coming to Wyoming soon

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will begin extending emergency benefits promised under the federal coronavirus relief act to eligible workers by the end of this month, the agency announced Tuesday.
Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act at the tail end of March to provide economic relief to businesses and workers hurting from the coronavirus pandemic. But the state had to develop a system to distribute the new aid first. Workforce Services anticipates starting to process applications for the federal relief by the end of this month.
Workers who have lost their jobs must meet several requirements before qualifying for traditional unemployment compensation. But the federal government’s $2 trillion economic recovery package extends unemployment benefits to more of the jobless, including self-employed workers or independent contractors, among others.
"The CARES Act expands unemployment benefits to many people who would not otherwise have been covered," Holly McKamey Simoni, the department's workforce programs administrator, said in a statement. "This will be a great help to the people of Wyoming."
"Governor (Mark) Gordon signed the agreement that authorized Wyoming to receive the funds immediately, but we had to wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before building a system from the ground up to administer the funding," she added.
Many Wyoming workers who may have been ineligible for traditional unemployment will soon have access to federal emergency benefits.
The coronavirus relief bill also increases the amount of compensation available to unemployed workers during the pandemic by $600 per week. The state will distribute this compensation retroactively through March 29 to eligible workers, according to Workforce Services. What's more, claimants will be able to accept unemployment compensation for 13 more weeks than they typically would have, thanks to the relief package.
Thousands of Wyoming residents have found themselves without work as the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic persists.
The state received 4,885 new claims for unemployment insurance the week ending April 4. That number does not include the over 10,000 applications the department is still processing from previous weeks. State data shows the number of claims received that week jumped nearly 860 percent compared to the week of March 8.
Workforce Services plans to announce the opening of its new system at wyomingworkforce.org.
Because of high call volumes and the need for social distancing, the department encourages people to file applications for benefits online at wyui.wyo.gov or call 307-473-3789.
Workers filing for unemployment who need a password or PIN reset can now email the department at dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov. The email should include their name, the last four digits of their social security number and their phone number.
