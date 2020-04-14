Federal relief for unemployed coming to Wyoming soon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will begin extending emergency benefits promised under the federal coronavirus relief act to eligible workers by the end of this month, the agency announced Tuesday.

Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act at the tail end of March to provide economic relief to businesses and workers hurting from the coronavirus pandemic. But the state had to develop a system to distribute the new aid first. Workforce Services anticipates starting to process applications for the federal relief by the end of this month.

Workers who have lost their jobs must meet several requirements before qualifying for traditional unemployment compensation. But the federal government’s $2 trillion economic recovery package extends unemployment benefits to more of the jobless, including self-employed workers or independent contractors, among others.

"The CARES Act expands unemployment benefits to many people who would not otherwise have been covered," Holly McKamey Simoni, the department's workforce programs administrator, said in a statement. "This will be a great help to the people of Wyoming."