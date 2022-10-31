Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to continue summer and after-school program

A grant given to the Food Bank of Wyoming will allow them to continue their Totes of Hope program, which provides food for children outside of school hours — on weekends, after school and in the summers.

Save the Children U.S. gave the food bank $50,000. Totes of Hope has a focus on children living in Wyoming’s “most rural areas,” a release from the food bank said.

Moreover, the grant will be used as a way to raise awareness for the program; again, especially in less-populated areas of the state.

“The program is a critical component of Food Bank of Wyoming’s mission to end hunger in Wyoming, especially among children,” the release stated.

One in six children in Wyoming go hungry. With the end of federally funded school lunches and the rising inflation rates, the food bank is using these grant dollars to drive support for Totes of Hope, which is among other programs that the food bank uses to provide nutrition to the people who, arguably, need it most.

“We know that caregivers make tough choices every day. Paying bills like rent, utilities, and more typically end up being a priority over food. I’m glad that this program is here to give them peace of mind that they’ll have enough food on the table to nourish their children. Children should be able to learn and play without worrying about their next meal,” said Rachel Bailey, executive director of the Food Bank of Wyoming.

As the Wyoming Distribution Center for the Food Bank of the Rockies, Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest hunger relief organization in the state. They promise that “every dollar raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming.”

Donations to the food bank can be given at wyomingfoodbank.org, or volunteers can sign up to work with the food bank via that website as well.