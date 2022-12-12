Ford Wyoming Center celebrates 40 years with reception, concert

If you wanted to take a walk down memory lane – a memory lane of Casper’s arts and entertainment history – then all you had to do was go to the Ford Wyoming center on Dec. 10.

You could grab a drink, look through the center’s memorabilia and then go see Chancey Williams, Sawyer Brown and Josh Dorr in concert.

But before that – a celebration for 40 years of concerts, rodeos and other events. A VIP celebration, in fact.

Through the windows in the club banquet section of the concourse, where the event was held, the late afternoon light shot golden rays into the space. Attendees mingled, sipping drinks in White Claw koozies and chatting with past and present managers and staff. Hor d’oeuvres were served on silver trays. A cake, white with blue trim, waited to be cut on a table in the back.

Along the walls were posters of past performers – Big Bird and Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street; Skillet; Styx. Of course, there was a nod to CNFR too: Hay bales with blow-up horses and posters decorated another corner of the concourse.

The reception began at 4:30 with a message from the center’s MC, Bob Rice. He recounted the day that the city broke ground for the center and honored the people who have helped it run ever since, “a marvelous list of names,” he said.

“When the Ford Wyoming Center first opened, as the Casper Events Center back in 1982, it was hailed, and I’m quoting, as ‘the most spectacular center the West had ever seen.’ That was how the international touring magazine, ‘Performance,’ described the center,” he said. “At the center’s ground-breaking ceremony, which was on May 7, 1980, then-Mayor Jerry Combs predicted that history will record the events center as one of the most significant additions to the city of Casper.”

After Rice had finished making introductory remarks and playing trivia games with the attendees, current general manager Brad Murphy stood up to speak. His message was one of thanks: Murphy will be leaving his role at the end of this month, and he announced the center’s new general manager, Kirk Goodman.

He specifically thanked sponsors.

“When we took over this building in October 2016, we had another sales, corporate sales of $80,000. For FY ‘22, we hit $538,000,” Murphy said. “That is a testament to the companies, the businesses of our community that this place means a lot. That we can bring an event, that we can drive economic impact, and we can make this a great place to live.

“Our mission, our goal is: We create memories, one event at a time.”

Later, post-reception speeches, the cake was cut and consumed; more drinks were poured. At 5:30, the sun had gone down fully. In the parking lot, cars sat, their headlights still on, as people waited for the doors to the concert to open.