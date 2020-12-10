Former Central Wyoming College steer wrestler Stetson Jorgenson pushes toward world title

Former Central Wyoming College steer wrestler Stetson Jorgenson placed third in the eighth round of the National Finals Rodeo with a 3.8-second run at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas,
The former Central Rocky Mountain Region bulldogging champ (2012) continues his push for a gold buckle as well as the average title by finishing in the money for the fifth time. Jorgenson pocketed $15.654 on Thursday to push his season earnings to $133,253 and put him within $1,557 of overtaking Matt Reeves ($134,810) in the world standings. Jorgenson finished third in the world last year in his NFR debut.
Blake Knowles won the round with a time of 3.6 seconds.
In the average race, he has a total time of 35.10 seconds on eight runs while leader Jacob Edler has a 34.70.
Jorgenson wasn't the only cowboy with Wyoming ties to finish in the money Thursday as defending world saddle bronc riding champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) tied for third with an 86-point ride on Three Hills Rodeo's Angel Eyes and Shorty Garrett (Casper College) was fifth with an 84.5 on Calgary Stampede's Zaka Kibitz. Saddle bronc riders Brody Cress from Hillsdale and former Gillette College cowboy Cole Elshere had no-scores.
Ryder Wright won the round with an 88, with brothers Rusty placing second with an 86.5 and Stetson tying Thurston for third with an 86. The win allowed Ryder Wright to surge past Wyatt Casper for the lead in the world standings. He also maintained his lead in the average as he is the only saddle bronc rider to cover eight head.
Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner fell out of contention for the average title when he recorded a no-score. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy had placed in five of the first six rounds, including winning Round 6, and was fifth in the average before Thursday.
NFR rookie Jess Pope won the round with an 89 and stayed atop the average standings as the only bareback bronc rider to make it to the 8-second buzzer in all eight rounds.
Also Thursday:
- Ty Wallace and Roscoe Jarboe tied for the win in bull riding with 89.5-point rides. Wallace continues to lead the world standings while NFR rookie Colten Fritzlan is atop the average standings.
- Team ropers Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves won the round with a time of 4.3 seconds. Erich Rogers and Paden Bray, the only team with eight clean runs, lead the average. In the world standings, Luke Brown leads Dustin Egusquiza by a little more than $5,400 ($155,652-$151,176) in the heading standings and Travis Graves ($143,514) leads the heeling standings.
- Westyn Hughes won tie-down roping with a 7.4-second run. Shane Hanchey paces the average with a cumulative time of 66.7 seconds, with Cory Solomon second with 67.5. Shad Mayfield, who has won almost $200,000 this season, leads the world standings by more than $30,000 over Hunter Herrin.
- Hailey Kinsel once again won the barrel racing as she clocked in at 16.56 seconds for the fastest run of the rodeo. The two-time defending world champ also leads the average standings and is atop the world standings.
