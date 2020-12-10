Former Central Wyoming College steer wrestler Stetson Jorgenson pushes toward world title

Former Central Wyoming College steer wrestler Stetson Jorgenson placed third in the eighth round of the National Finals Rodeo with a 3.8-second run at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas,

The former Central Rocky Mountain Region bulldogging champ (2012) continues his push for a gold buckle as well as the average title by finishing in the money for the fifth time. Jorgenson pocketed $15.654 on Thursday to push his season earnings to $133,253 and put him within $1,557 of overtaking Matt Reeves ($134,810) in the world standings. Jorgenson finished third in the world last year in his NFR debut.

Blake Knowles won the round with a time of 3.6 seconds.

In the average race, he has a total time of 35.10 seconds on eight runs while leader Jacob Edler has a 34.70.

Jorgenson wasn't the only cowboy with Wyoming ties to finish in the money Thursday as defending world saddle bronc riding champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) tied for third with an 86-point ride on Three Hills Rodeo's Angel Eyes and Shorty Garrett (Casper College) was fifth with an 84.5 on Calgary Stampede's Zaka Kibitz. Saddle bronc riders Brody Cress from Hillsdale and former Gillette College cowboy Cole Elshere had no-scores.