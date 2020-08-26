Former Filly McNamee stresses defense for Natrona County volleyball

Adrian McNamee is ready to get back to work in her hometown. The 2001 Natrona County High School graduate was hired in March to lead the Fillies volleyball team back into contention in Class 4A.
“It just feels great to be back in the gym,” McNamee said at practice Tuesday.
She takes over a team that graduated a number of key players off a team that finished 14-18 last year and failed to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
So McNamee knows the Fillies have some work to do. Thankfully, that hasn’t been a problem in the first two weeks of practice. They’ll take the court Saturday when they host Cheyenne South and Laramie.
“Are we where we need to be for Saturday?” McNamee asked before answering her own question. “Maybe not, but with the effort I see every day, I know we can get there. We’ve only had a couple days where we had to talk about effort and other than that they have come out and have given it everything they’ve got. I think that shows they’re ready to get back on the court.”
And McNamee is ready to get back on the sidelines as a head coach. She coached at Riverton from 2008-14 before spending the last five years as Angel Sharman’s assistant at Casper College. The time she spent working with Sharman, one of the most accomplished and defensive-minded junior college coaches in the country, has given McNamee a new perspective on her own coaching.
“When you coach with someone for five years you’re going to pick up tips and tricks,” McNamee offered. “We have been working defense the majority of time every practice, which is something I definitely got from Angel.
“The offense will come, but if we can’t pass we’re not going to be able to do anything. I’m just trying to speed up our defense and trying to get those foundations built. That’s been an adjustment for me, but the focus on defense is there every day in practice.”
McNamee knows it might take some time for things to fall into place for the Fillies, but with the leadership of a solid senior class and the work ethic of a talented junior class, she’s excited for the season to get going.
“I’ve been watching our seniors work with the underclassmen and they’re more than willing to help,” she said. “Sometimes seniors can withhold some information, but that hasn’t happened with this group.
“And our junior class are the workhorses. They’ll figure out the volleyball schematics; they just come in ready to play every day.”
