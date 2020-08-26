Former Filly McNamee stresses defense for Natrona County volleyball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adrian McNamee is ready to get back to work in her hometown. The 2001 Natrona County High School graduate was hired in March to lead the Fillies volleyball team back into contention in Class 4A.

“It just feels great to be back in the gym,” McNamee said at practice Tuesday.

She takes over a team that graduated a number of key players off a team that finished 14-18 last year and failed to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

So McNamee knows the Fillies have some work to do. Thankfully, that hasn’t been a problem in the first two weeks of practice. They’ll take the court Saturday when they host Cheyenne South and Laramie.

“Are we where we need to be for Saturday?” McNamee asked before answering her own question. “Maybe not, but with the effort I see every day, I know we can get there. We’ve only had a couple days where we had to talk about effort and other than that they have come out and have given it everything they’ve got. I think that shows they’re ready to get back on the court.”