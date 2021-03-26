 Skip to main content
Former Kelly Walsh standout Mike Devereaux elected to Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame
MLB

Kelly Walsh

Kelly Walsh alum Mike Devereaux was elected to the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame on Friday. Devereaux, a three-sport standout for the Trojans, played seven of his 12 Major League season with the Orioles (1098-94, 1996).

The outfielder finished his Baltimore career with a .251 batting average, 94 home runs and 403 RBI. In 1991 and '92 Devereaux had at least 10 home runs, triples and doubles. He was named the Most Valuable Oriole in 1992 after leading the team in 10 offensive categories.

Devereaux went on to win MVP honors in the National League Championship Series for the Atlanta Braves in 1995 en route to helping the Braves win the World Series that year.

The 1981 graduate of KWHS helped the Trojans win back-to-back state titles in both football and basketball during his junior and senior seasons and won four events (100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and the high jump) to lead KW to the 1981 state track & field title.

Devereaux also starred for the Casper Oilers before continuing his baseball career at Arizona State University.

