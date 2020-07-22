Fort Caspar Museum resumes daily opening with COVID-19 prevention measures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fort Caspar Museum has resumed a schedule of daily hours for summer as the Casper museum with a reconstructed 1865 fort continues measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We just encourage people to come out, see the traveling exhibits, see the other exhibits we have in the museum,” museum manager Rick Young said.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to the general public, and an hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. The fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. as part of the museum’s modified hours to allow for additional cleaning.

Group sizes are limited to 25 people, and the museum continues to request that visitors wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Visitors have been receptive to the guidelines with about 90% of people wearing masks in the museum, Young said.

“When we first opened for the summer, it was the other way around,” he said. “But lately, we're seeing most everybody's wearing them.”