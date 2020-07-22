Fort Caspar Museum resumes daily opening with COVID-19 prevention measures

Fort Caspar Museum has resumed a schedule of daily hours for summer as the Casper museum with a reconstructed 1865 fort continues measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We just encourage people to come out, see the traveling exhibits, see the other exhibits we have in the museum,” museum manager Rick Young said.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to the general public, and an hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. The fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. as part of the museum’s modified hours to allow for additional cleaning.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people, and the museum continues to request that visitors wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Visitors have been receptive to the guidelines with about 90% of people wearing masks in the museum, Young said.
“When we first opened for the summer, it was the other way around,” he said. “But lately, we're seeing most everybody's wearing them.”
The museum’s summer events have been canceled, including Caspar Collins Day normally held every July. The museum offers a new virtual Hands-On History program monthly for kids in partnership with the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. The program has drawn about 50 participants, Young said.
Exhibits on display include "Who's Your Candidate? Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs of the 20th Century." A new traveling exhibit, “More Pronghorn that People” will be on display around the middle of next week.
The indoor and outdoor facilities remain open for rental, as long as the events comply with current health guidelines, according to a press release from the museum.
Visitation numbers have been down from a typical summer, and museum staff aren’t seeming many international travelers.
“But we're still seeing people from every state and around Wyoming," Young said.
Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road. Admission is $4 for adults. $3 for ages 13-18 and seniors age 62 and older. Admission is free for children 12 years old or younger and Fort Caspar Museum Association members.
For more information, call the museum at 307-235-8462 or go to fortcasparwyoming.com.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.