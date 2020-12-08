Girls basketball schedule

Thursday
Class 4A
Evanston at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Laramie at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Powell at Riverton, 5 p.m.
Jackson at Lander, 5 p.m.
Thunder Basin sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 5 p.m.
Bridger Valley Tournament
at Lyman, Mountain View
Farson at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Burns Winter Classic
Wheatland at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley vs Cheyenne East, 4 p.m. (at Rock Springs)
Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Green River at Laramie, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Dubois at Encampment, 11 a.m.
Midwest at Guernsey, 2 p.m.
Dubois at Saratoga, 2:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
Rawlins at Riverton, 5 p.m.
Interstate
Upton at Custer, S.D., 6 p.m.
Bridger Valley Tournament
Wind River vs Snake River, 9:30 a.m.
Farson vs Pinedale, 11:30 a.m.
Kemmerer vs Wind River, 1:30 p.m.
Big Piney vs Snake River, 1:30 p.m.
Rich County, Utah at Lyman, 3:30 p.m.
Ririe, Idaho vs Pinedale, 7:30 p.m.
Burns Winter Classic
Thermopolis vs Torrington, 1:30 p.m.
Moorcroft vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 1:30 p.m.
Wheatland at Southeast, 5:15 p.m.
Thermopolis at Burns, 6:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Pine Bluffs, 7:30 p.m.
Coal Miner's Classic
at Wright
Greybull at Wright, noon
Glenrock vs Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.
Glenrock vs Greybull, 4 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wright, 6 p.m.
Kaycee Triangular
Lusk at Kaycee, 10 a.m.
Lusk vs Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Tongue River at Kaycee, 6 p.m.
Remax Tournament
at Gillette
Cody vs St. Thomas More, S.D., noon
Evanston at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Gillett, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Star Valley vs Cheyenne Central, noon (at Rock Springs)
Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, noon
Riverton at Sheridan, 1:30 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Green River, 2:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lovell at Douglas, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Lander, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Midwest at Hanna, noon
Guernsey at Hulett, 1 p.m.
Midwest at Rock River, 4:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Upton at Sundance, 11:30 a..m.
Meeteetse at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.
Riverside at Upton, 4 p.m.
Bridger Valley Tournament
Ririe, Idaho vs Cokeville, 11 a.m.
Rich County, Utah at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Kemmerer vs Big Piney, 3 p.m.
Cokeville at Lyman, 7 p.m.
Burns Winter Classic
Newcastle at Pine Bluffs, 12:30 p.m.
Saratoga vs Southeast, 12:30 p.m.
Thermopolis at Wheatland, 12:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Torrington, 1 p.m.
Newcastle at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
Remax Tournament
Evanston at Gillette, noon
Cody vs Scottsbluff, Neb., noon
St. Thomas More, S.D. at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
