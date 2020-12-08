 Skip to main content
Girls basketball schedule
Girls basketball schedule

Thursday

Class 4A

Evanston at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Laramie at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Powell at Riverton, 5 p.m.

Jackson at Lander, 5 p.m.

Thunder Basin sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 5 p.m.

Bridger Valley Tournament

at Lyman, Mountain View

Farson at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Burns Winter Classic

Wheatland at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley vs Cheyenne East, 4 p.m. (at Rock Springs)

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 4 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Green River at Laramie, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Dubois at Encampment, 11 a.m.

Midwest at Guernsey, 2 p.m.

Dubois at Saratoga, 2:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Rawlins at Riverton, 5 p.m.

Interstate

Upton at Custer, S.D., 6 p.m.

Bridger Valley Tournament

Wind River vs Snake River, 9:30 a.m.

Farson vs Pinedale, 11:30 a.m.

Kemmerer vs Wind River, 1:30 p.m.

Big Piney vs Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

Rich County, Utah at Lyman, 3:30 p.m.

Ririe, Idaho vs Pinedale, 7:30 p.m.

Burns Winter Classic

Thermopolis vs Torrington, 1:30 p.m.

Moorcroft vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 1:30 p.m.

Wheatland at Southeast, 5:15 p.m.

Thermopolis at Burns, 6:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Pine Bluffs, 7:30 p.m.

Coal Miner's Classic

at Wright

Greybull at Wright, noon

Glenrock vs Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.

Glenrock vs Greybull, 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wright, 6 p.m.

Kaycee Triangular

Lusk at Kaycee, 10 a.m.

Lusk vs Tongue River, 2 p.m.

Tongue River at Kaycee, 6 p.m.

Remax Tournament

at Gillette

Cody vs St. Thomas More, S.D., noon

Evanston at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Gillett, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Star Valley vs Cheyenne Central, noon (at Rock Springs)

Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, noon

Riverton at Sheridan, 1:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Green River, 2:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lovell at Douglas, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Lander, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Midwest at Hanna, noon

Guernsey at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Midwest at Rock River, 4:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Upton at Sundance, 11:30 a..m.

Meeteetse at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside at Upton, 4 p.m.

Bridger Valley Tournament

Ririe, Idaho vs Cokeville, 11 a.m.

Rich County, Utah at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Kemmerer vs Big Piney, 3 p.m.

Cokeville at Lyman, 7 p.m.

Burns Winter Classic

Newcastle at Pine Bluffs, 12:30 p.m.

Saratoga vs Southeast, 12:30 p.m.

Thermopolis at Wheatland, 12:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Torrington, 1 p.m.

Newcastle at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Remax Tournament

Evanston at Gillette, noon

Cody vs Scottsbluff, Neb., noon

St. Thomas More, S.D. at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

