Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

  • Updated
KW v NC GBB

Natrona County's Emma Patik passes the ball over Kelly Walsh's Katie Farley to Brooklyn Hytrek during their game Saturday at the KW gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Tuesday

Class 3A

Worland 60, Thermopolis 50

Inter-class

Hanna 54, Wheatland frosh 11

Lusk JV 33, Guernsey 28

Wednesday

Interstate

Evanston at Ogden, Utah, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wheatland at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Glenrock at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.

Inter-class

Sundance at Newcastle, 5 p.m.

Kemmerer at Farson, 5:30 p.m.

Big Horn at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Powell at Cody, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Riverton, 5 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Rawlins at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.

Lyman at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Worland at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Greybull at Big Horn, 11:30 a.m.

Greybull at Tongue River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Hanna at Midwest, 1:30 p.m.

Hulett at Rock River, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont, 3:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Guernsey at Saratoga, 4 p.m.

Meeteetse at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Crawford, Neb. at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.

Dogger Classic

at Lingle, Yoder

Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 10 a.m.

Kaycee at Southeast, 10 a.m.

Encampment at Southeast, 2 p.m.

Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Shoshoni Quad

Big Piney at Shoshoni, 11 a.m.

Burlington vs Cokeville, 11 a.m.

Cokeville at Shoshoni, 2:20 p.m.

Burlington vs Big Piney, 2:30 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River

Pinedale vs Star Valley, 11:20 a.m.

Jackson vs Laramie, 1 p.m.

Snake River vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 2:20 p.m.

Gillette at Green River, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Mountain View vs Grace, Idaho, 7:40 p.m.

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche, S.D. at Sundance, 5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Upton, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Riverton at Cheyenne East, noon

Cody at Sheridan, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lyman at Torrington, noon

Worland at Burns, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wind River at Tongue River, 12:30 p.m.

Wind River at Big Horn, 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Rock River at Midwest, 1 p.m.

Inter-class

Wright at Meeteetse, noon

Natrona County at Douglas, 1:30 p.m.

Wheatland at Cheyenne South, 1:30 p.m.

Lander at Jackson, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Laramie, 3 p.m.

Wright at Burlington, 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Powell, 5 p.m.

Thermopolis at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Lusk at Sioux County, Neb., 4 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River

Farson vs Grace, Idaho, 9:40 a.m.

Gillette at Rock Springs, 1 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Green River, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin vs Star Valley, 1 p.m.

Mountain View vs Rawlins, 4:20 p.m.

Pinedale vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 4:20 p.m.

Snake River vs Grace, Idaho, 4:20 p.m.

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche, S.D. at Upton, 11 a.m.

Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Sundance, 11 a.m.

