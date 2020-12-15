Girls basketball scores

Tuesday
Class 3A
Worland 60, Thermopolis 50
Inter-class
Hanna 54, Wheatland frosh 11
Lusk JV 33, Guernsey 28
Wednesday
Interstate
Evanston at Ogden, Utah, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Wheatland at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Glenrock at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.
Inter-class
Sundance at Newcastle, 5 p.m.
Kemmerer at Farson, 5:30 p.m.
Big Horn at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Powell at Cody, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Riverton, 5 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Rawlins at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.
Lyman at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Worland at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Greybull at Big Horn, 11:30 a.m.
Greybull at Tongue River, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Hanna at Midwest, 1:30 p.m.
Hulett at Rock River, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont, 3:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Guernsey at Saratoga, 4 p.m.
Meeteetse at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Crawford, Neb. at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.
Dogger Classic
at Lingle, Yoder
Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 10 a.m.
Kaycee at Southeast, 10 a.m.
Encampment at Southeast, 2 p.m.
Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Shoshoni Quad
Big Piney at Shoshoni, 11 a.m.
Burlington vs Cokeville, 11 a.m.
Cokeville at Shoshoni, 2:20 p.m.
Burlington vs Big Piney, 2:30 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River
Pinedale vs Star Valley, 11:20 a.m.
Jackson vs Laramie, 1 p.m.
Snake River vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 2:20 p.m.
Gillette at Green River, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Mountain View vs Grace, Idaho, 7:40 p.m.
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche, S.D. at Sundance, 5 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Upton, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Riverton at Cheyenne East, noon
Cody at Sheridan, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lyman at Torrington, noon
Worland at Burns, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wind River at Tongue River, 12:30 p.m.
Wind River at Big Horn, 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Rock River at Midwest, 1 p.m.
Inter-class
Wright at Meeteetse, noon
Natrona County at Douglas, 1:30 p.m.
Wheatland at Cheyenne South, 1:30 p.m.
Lander at Jackson, 2 p.m.
Newcastle at Laramie, 3 p.m.
Wright at Burlington, 4 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Powell, 5 p.m.
Thermopolis at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Lusk at Sioux County, Neb., 4 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River
Farson vs Grace, Idaho, 9:40 a.m.
Gillette at Rock Springs, 1 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Green River, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin vs Star Valley, 1 p.m.
Mountain View vs Rawlins, 4:20 p.m.
Pinedale vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 4:20 p.m.
Snake River vs Grace, Idaho, 4:20 p.m.
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche, S.D. at Upton, 11 a.m.
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Sundance, 11 a.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.