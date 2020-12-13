 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

KW v NC GBB

Natrona County's Ruby Salazar attempts a shot against Kelly Walsh's Elayna Chafee during their game Saturday at the Kelly Walsh gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 43, Star Valley 34

Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, canceled

Sheridan 54, Riverton 17

Green River 50, Cheyenne South 34

Natrona County 61, Kelly Walsh 43

Class 3A

Douglas 70, Lovell 22

Lander 44, Buffalo 41

Class 1A

Hanna 66, Midwest 17

Hulett 43, Guernsey 13

Rock River 54, Midwest 19

Inter-class

Upton 46, Sundance 26

Shoshoni 56, Meeteetse 29

Upton 65, Riverside 43

Encampment 52, Cheyenne Central frosh 23

Bridger Valley Tournament

Ririe, Idaho 73, Cokeville 44

Rich County, Utah 55, Mountain View 54, OT

Kemmerer vs Big Piney, (n)

Lyman 59, Cokeville 57

Burns Winter Classic

Newcastle 47, Pine Bluffs 41

Southeast 45, Saratoga 33

Wheatland 54, Thermopolis 45

Moorcroft 65, Torrington 53

Burns 44, Newcastle 39

Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Saratoga 48

Remax Tournament

Gillette 59, Evanston 33

Cody 52, Scottsbluff, Neb. 47

St. Thomas More, S.D. 61, Thunder Basin 51

Fire west of Casper

