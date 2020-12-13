Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 43, Star Valley 34
Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, canceled
Sheridan 54, Riverton 17
Green River 50, Cheyenne South 34
Natrona County 61, Kelly Walsh 43
Class 3A
Douglas 70, Lovell 22
Lander 44, Buffalo 41
Class 1A
Hanna 66, Midwest 17
Hulett 43, Guernsey 13
Rock River 54, Midwest 19
Inter-class
Upton 46, Sundance 26
Shoshoni 56, Meeteetse 29
Upton 65, Riverside 43
Encampment 52, Cheyenne Central frosh 23
Bridger Valley Tournament
Ririe, Idaho 73, Cokeville 44
Rich County, Utah 55, Mountain View 54, OT
Kemmerer vs Big Piney, (n)
Lyman 59, Cokeville 57
Burns Winter Classic
Newcastle 47, Pine Bluffs 41
Southeast 45, Saratoga 33
Wheatland 54, Thermopolis 45
Moorcroft 65, Torrington 53
Burns 44, Newcastle 39
Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Saratoga 48
Remax Tournament
Gillette 59, Evanston 33
Cody 52, Scottsbluff, Neb. 47
St. Thomas More, S.D. 61, Thunder Basin 51
