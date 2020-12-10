Girls basketball: Young Kelly Walsh team faces early tests

Tuomi knows her young team will be tested early.

“Any first weekend is about getting your feet wet and figuring out what works well,” she said. “We get thrown into two big games back to back and those kind of games can really point out some issues or some really great things. We’ve focused on some schemes and personnel for both those teams, but we’ve mainly focused on ourselves.”

Following a summer where the majority of teams around the state were unable to compete in team camps, with Kelly Walsh being one of those affected, Tuomi and the coaches have basically had just two weeks of practice to prepare for the abbreviated season. Given the Trojans’ inexperience on the varsity level, it’s a less-than-ideal situation.

“We did a lot of shooting and a lot of dribbling in the summer, but not a lot of playing,” Tuomi admitted. “It’s all those things that we usually take care of in the summer at basketball camps.”

It’s all part of a winter sports season that is scheduled to culminate in March. At this point, Tuomi and coaches, players and administrators around the state are doing what they can to make that a reality. Wearing face masks, social distancing and limiting the number of fans who can attend games are simply part of the hand they’ve been dealt due to COVID-19 concerns.

“There are so many things that you never thought you would have to deal with as a high school coach,” Tuomi stated. “But we’re still playing the game of basketball, which is kind of strange.”

