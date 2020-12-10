Girls basketball: Young Kelly Walsh team faces early tests

The Kelly Walsh girls basketball team was poised to compete for the Class 4A state title last season. The senior-dominant Trojans were 17-5 and coming off a West Regional championship when the 3A/4A state basketball championships were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fast forward 10 months and it will be a much-different Trojans team that takes the court this weekend. Kelly Walsh returns just one starter and a handful of girls with varsity experience.
“Logann Alvar is about 6-foot and very strong, so she’ll play a little bit of post and guard,” Kelly Walsh head coach Sara Tuomi said of her lone returning starter. “And then we have Elayna Chafee, who has long arms and can get some good flicks on the ball and has a pretty good knack for getting to the rim. And we have two pretty good defensive tone setters in Paige Hill and Bailey Owen.
“We have some girls that played a lot of JV last year and some that played a little varsity, but we’re very young.”
That youth will be tested early as the Trojans open the season at Douglas on Friday before hosting crosstown rival Natrona County on Saturday. Douglas is the two-time defending Class 3A state champ and has compiled a 77-2 mark the past three seasons. Leading the way for the Bearcats is 6-foot-4 senior Allyson Fertig, a University of Wyoming commit.
Tuomi knows her young team will be tested early.
“Any first weekend is about getting your feet wet and figuring out what works well,” she said. “We get thrown into two big games back to back and those kind of games can really point out some issues or some really great things. We’ve focused on some schemes and personnel for both those teams, but we’ve mainly focused on ourselves.”
Following a summer where the majority of teams around the state were unable to compete in team camps, with Kelly Walsh being one of those affected, Tuomi and the coaches have basically had just two weeks of practice to prepare for the abbreviated season. Given the Trojans’ inexperience on the varsity level, it’s a less-than-ideal situation.
“We did a lot of shooting and a lot of dribbling in the summer, but not a lot of playing,” Tuomi admitted. “It’s all those things that we usually take care of in the summer at basketball camps.”
It’s all part of a winter sports season that is scheduled to culminate in March. At this point, Tuomi and coaches, players and administrators around the state are doing what they can to make that a reality. Wearing face masks, social distancing and limiting the number of fans who can attend games are simply part of the hand they’ve been dealt due to COVID-19 concerns.
“There are so many things that you never thought you would have to deal with as a high school coach,” Tuomi stated. “But we’re still playing the game of basketball, which is kind of strange.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
