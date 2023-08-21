And on the third and final reading – it passed. Unanimously.

Sans Councilor Brandy Haskins, who was not present, the Casper City Council voted Tuesday night to pass the ordinance that would extend the 1-cent tax indefinitely after a heated period of public comment and zealous responses to those comments by councilors. The unanimous vote mirrors what happened at the last two readings, where the ordinance glided through council each time.

To recap: The 1-cent tax adds another penny to Wyoming’s 4% sales tax; said penny stays in the county, however. The proposed ordinance calls for the tax to be extended indefinitely – not made permanent, the Star-Tribune previously reported. (In the future, community members could still vote to end the indefinite extension, thereby putting the sales tax back on the ballots every four years.) The city doesn’t have the ability to say “yea” or “nay” to extending the tax by itself, since it’s a county-level tax.

Wyoming state statute does, however, provide a path for counties and the communities within them to collectively decide to approve the optional 1-cent tax, sometimes also known as 5th cent, indefinitely. That’s what’s happening right now.

Midwest’s clerk/treasurer told the Star-Tribune that the ordinance is being sent to the town’s attorney; after it goes through him, their council will move forward with the first reading. Edgerton Mayor Buck King did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Mills Mayor Leah Juarez said in a text to the Star-Tribune that the town’s council “wants to discuss it further in a work session before we make a determination.” On the agenda for an Aug. 7 work session meeting, a line item was “One Cent Discussion: Permanent 5th Cent.” Juarez clarified in another text that a “pro permanent (1-cent sales tax) group that asked to be put on the agenda. Many of them spoke. Although council did not discuss it at that meeting. We stated that we needed to discuss it further as a council.”

The court treasurer for Bar Nunn told the Star-Tribune there just isn’t any interest in the ordinance, so it hasn’t gone before the town’s council and isn’t scheduled to. The Evansville town clerk said that there’s been discussion, and the ordinance might be put on the agenda in the next few weeks or in September.

The ordinance went out with a bit of a bang at Casper City Council’s Tuesday night meeting. Like at previous meetings, there was debate and many strong currents of emotion.

Generally, those in opposition brought up voters’ rights and wondered why the council didn’t just put the indefinite extension on the ballot for voters to choose during the next election cycle.

Most were concerned over increasing taxes; one speaker said their father struggled with increasing property taxes specifically, as he is on a fixed income. With the rise in property taxes, he was $11 short to make his “budget meet up with his housing,” the speaker said. He spoke in opposition to the extension.

“By increasing these taxes, it’s gonna make it a lot harder on him, since he has a six-year-old daughter that he also has to feed and take care of,” the speaker said. “I don’t think it’s right to go on and make this a permanent tax.”

As aforementioned, the indefinite extension would not erase the possibility of the 1-cent tax being off the ballots forever, though. If a future city council decided to undo the extension, it would go back on the ballots every four years, as it has been since its inception in 1974.

Those in support mentioned various points including that extending the tax would help maintain the quality of living in Casper, which would therefore draw more people to want to move and live and work here; the tax isn’t new and therefore isn’t adding anything to what people in the county already pay; and that law enforcement in Casper benefits greatly from the 1-cent funds, so if residents want to back the police, then this is a tangible way to do it.

“One of the main things that it does fund is law enforcement and emergency services,” Shane True, who is an owner with his wife, JoAnn True, at AB Services LLC and who spoke in support of the extension, said. “I can think of no better way to back the blue, to back our law enforcement, than to keep this tax in place permanently. And I can think of no better way to make moves to defund the police, to defund law enforcement, than to have this tax go away.”

Councilors responded with a united front: The tax is necessary, they maintained, and without it, residents of Casper would suffer a lower quality of life and surrounding municipalities would be at risk of extinction.

It is also, Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco noted, just the first step for this ordinance. As mentioned above, there are five other municipalities that have to vote on it before it can go to the county commissioners.

“This has to make many other hurdles before it’s an actual law that’s passed, that we make this permanent” he said. “ … This is a process that we’re going through, so we’re having that conversation.”

“That’s been surprising here, the amount of misinformation that has come to me in the form of emails, phone calls and the public speakers,” Councilor Michael Bond said. “I would encourage everyone to – this has been mentioned here – to study the issues a little bit more deeply, get accurate information and then express your opinion.”

In the coming weeks, the ordinance must clear the majority of the municipalities before it goes to the board of county commissioners, where it must also pass successfully. If it does pass the county commissioners, the county clerk would then have to certify to the county treasurer at least 90 days before the 2026 election season that Natrona County has met the requirements to axe the tax from the ballot, the Star-Tribune reported previously.