The city of Casper and Natrona County Board of County Commissioners passed resolutions declaring a disaster and emergency after Thursday's "unprecedented" flood swamped basements, tore through roads and marooned cars, city and county officials announced.

The Casper City Council called a last-minute emergency meeting Friday afternoon because all locally available resources "to mitigate and alleviate the effects of this disaster have been insufficient to meet the needs of the situation," the resolution states.

Mayor Bruce Knell said he received multiple calls from Casper residents Thursday night asking the city to make the emergency declaration because they’d suffered significant property damage.

“According to the constituents that reached out to me last night, if there's a disaster resolution in place, their insurance will help them cover their losses,” Knell said during an impromptu City Council meeting to consider the resolution. “It will also possibly provide some funding for various entities including the city for the strain on our services.”

Minutes later, the Natrona County Board of Commissioners followed suit and called its own emergency disaster declaration meeting.

Casper police temporarily closed some streets in downtown Casper after cars became stranded in a flash flood Thursday. Multiple intersections were temporarily impassible, and a park on the city's east side flooded.

Natrona County Emergency Management is communicating with community members to learn more about the severity and impact, said spokesperson Kiera Grogan.

Property owners who experienced damage from flooding are asked to document it with photographs and share it with the county, the statement said.

The fastest and preferred method is through the Citizen Self Reporting Tool, which can be found at http://report-wy-natrona.orioncentral.com. A report can also be emailed to Natrona County Emergency Management directly at ncema@natronacounty-wy.gov with a short description of the impacts.

This information will be shared with the state to determine next steps, the statement said.

"Please know, while there may be a request to the state, there are no definitive guarantees that funding or other support will be appropriated or dispersed," the statement said.

Other local communities may join the city and county's effort, said City Manager Carter Napier.

“Without this interest of the governing bodies, we really wouldn't have much leg to stand on in terms of trying to provide relief both to citizens and businesses as well as government agencies,” Napier said during the city council meeting.

In addition, Casper's golf course, outdoor swimming pools and sports leagues were forced to close Friday due to the storm.

All outdoor pools were expected to reopen Saturday, when the weather is supposed to be warmer and sunnier, city of Casper spokeswoman Rachel Bouzis said in a statement.

Only walkers will be able to access the Casper Municipal Golf Course at least through Sunday, the statement said. Staff will access conditions early next week to determine when the course is ready for golf carts again.

The city is also working with the Casper SPUDS and Casper Legion Baseball to access field viability for games this weekend, and the Casper SPUDS Friday night game is canceled, the statement said.

“It’s obviously been a tough summer for outdoor recreation, and we apologize for the numerous cancellations we’ve had to make,” recreation manager Phil Moya said in the statement. “While we wait for rain to pass and fields to dry out, CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center is a great indoor show."

This story has been updated.

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Flooding in Casper Flooding Flooding Heavy rain floods Casper streets Flooding Water backs up as heavy rains continue Flooding Flooding Downpour hits Casper Flooding Flooding Flooding on Casper's east side Flooding