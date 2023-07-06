Laramie City Council votes to create police advisory board

After several years of discussion on police accountability, the Laramie City Council unanimously voted Wednesday evening to create a police advisory board aimed at improving community-police relations.

Wednesday's vote was on the proposal's third and final reading. It marks a significant milestone in the city's years-long discussion on police accountability and community relations.

The board's purpose is to increase transparency, enhance accountability and promote "trust and understanding" of law enforcement training, policies, practices and procedures.

It will consist of seven members — the Laramie police chief and the city manager as a non-voting members, as well as voting members appointed by the City Council, which will include one Albany County resident with previous law enforcement experience and four other Albany County residents. These members will serve without compensation.

Laramie Police Chief Brian Browne and Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan jointly recommended the ordinance to the city council.

Council members Brian Newman and Joe Shumway were initially opposed to the board’s creation. But both ultimately voted in favor of the board after hearing council members’ discussion.

Many of those who came to speak at the Wednesday meeting opposed the creation of the board. They argued that the City Council already has oversight over police and were concerned that the review board, which would be made of appointed rather than elected members, wouldn’t be accountable to the public. What's more, they expressed satisfaction with the work of Laramie's police force, and some argued that creating the board could damage police morale.

The Albany County GOP sent out an action alert Tuesday afternoon calling on people to show up at the meeting and speak in opposition to the ordinance, arguing that there are already mechanisms in place to keep police in check. The email linked to a resolution that expresses the county GOP's opposition and describes the board as a means "to put on trial the peace officer rather than the law-breaker..."

Council member Jayne Pearce emphasized that the board won't have authority over matters like personnel records, hiring or terminations. And others at the meeting described the board's creation as "an opportunity for dialogue" that could strengthen the relationship between the police department and community members. The board could help people understand why someone from a particular group may fear law enforcement, Linda Devine, a Laramie criminal justice attorney, argued.

“Folks are saying that they feel comfortable with going into the chief's office. They see no problems and I think that's great. There are a lot of folks that perceive things differently," Devine said, commenting later on about the makeup of people at the meeting who opposed the ordinance.

“It does not escape me today that the people opposed to this are primarily white, and you have to ask yourself, why is that?"

In 2018, Laramie resident Robbie Ramirez was killed when then-Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Colling shot him following a traffic stop. Ramirez's death — and later on the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — sparked conversations about police accountability that led to calls for the creation of an oversight board.

Though the Laramie Police Department wasn't implicated in Ramirez's death, those conversations on police accountability eventually came to the Laramie City Council. In 2022, the Council formed an ad hoc working group tasked with making recommendations to the city about policing. The idea to create a community oversight board for the Laramie Police Department became the top priority of that group.

The idea initially met roadblocks. In March 2022, the city council voted down a measure to keep exploring the implementation of an oversight board, in part because some members questioned the legality of the board, Wyofile reported.

That board would have granted wider power to its members than the one approved Wednesday will; as the board was originally devised, it would have had the authority to review all use of force within the police department and potentially given members the power to review and recommend terminations and hiring. The board that was approved on Wednesday, on the other hand, won't have those powers, and will be used more as a sounding board for policy decisions.

Laramie Mayor Brian Harrington described the board that was approved as “pretty radically in the middle.”

“I don't think it's something that any of us campaigned on. I don't think it's something any of us is leaving this meeting thinking, ‘Yeah, that's everything I wanted, or close to it.’ But I think what it is is a reasonable approach that fits Laramie.”

The Laramie City Council will discuss the board's governing bylaws at its next meeting on July 18. The Council will also need to establish an interview committee to hire and appoint members to the new board.

Last month, the council also approved a budget amendment of $75,000 to fund a mental health response effort for the police department.