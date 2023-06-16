Leah Juarez, mayor of Mills, is sitting at a conference table with city council members Sara McCarthy and Cherie Butcher.

The three electeds seem to be discussing some pretty serious stuff. There are notebooks, binders and big tumblers lined up neatly in front of them. In one image, Juarez appears to be taking notes while Butcher and McCarthy leaf through an official-looking document. You can just make out the words “annual budget” on a blue packet tucked under McCarthy’s elbow.

“I once believed I could do as many as 6 impossible things before breakfast,” the accompanying caption reads. “With these two councilwomen by my side anything is possible.”

The photos, which Juarez posted to her Instagram and Facebook accounts on April 22, made some uneasy because they weren’t taken during an official city council meeting or work session.

In general, when more than half of a governing body’s members intentionally convene to talk about public business, state law considers the gathering an open meeting. Not only is the public allowed to be there, the governing body also needs to take proper measures to notify the public that the meeting’s happening.

In the Instagram photos, Juarez, McCarthy and Butcher — who represent a majority of the five-member council — certainly look like they’re discussing public business. Could this be evidence, some wondered, that the councilors had violated the state public meetings law?

But here’s the thing: the photos are staged. They were taken as part of an April 8 photoshoot organized by Juarez, said photographer Krystal Brewer.

“She hired me to take what I call ‘brand photography,’” said Brewer. “It wasn’t an actual meeting, and they didn’t have any discussions of anything.”

Brewer said a Mills police officer was in the room the entire time to ensure the council members didn’t talk about any official city business.

It’s an unusual situation, no doubt. Staged photoshoots aren’t exactly something government leaders do often, at least in Wyoming. Brewer said this was her first time doing brand photography for an elected official.

“Brand” is one of Juarez’s specialties, though. She’s long used social media to document her journey in local politics and to educate people about civics. But her posts also have an unusual level of polish and flair to them — the pretend meeting photos just being one example.

Her social media savvy seems to have paid off; Juarez’s TikTok account, @americasmayor, has over 19,000 followers.

Juarez said she also sees her social media presence as an important representation of women in leadership positions. The purpose of the photoshoot was to convey “that we want more women to see themselves in these roles,” she said.

(A separate photo of the three councilors Juarez posted to her Instagram April 8 was also taken during the photoshoot, Juarez said.)

So was this non-meeting breaking the law in any way? Mills City Attorney Pat Holscher doesn’t think so.

“What I am certain of is that there hasn’t been any public business that’s been decided that way,” he said.

But the impact the photos had on public trust are an entirely different conversation.

The April 8 gathering may not have been illegal, but it still could have disenfranchised constituents if they got the impression that their leaders were gathering to do work under-the-radar, Holscher said.

“I think the implications of it are that it raised concern,” he said.

And the city hasn’t taken measures to make sure the public knows the photos are staged. To be fair, it’s unclear if many Mills residents are actually worried about the posts, if they’re even aware they exist.

While Holscher suggested the photos may have rubbed some members of the public the wrong way, Juarez and McCarthy said none of their constituents had approached them with any misgivings about the images.

There is evidence the photoshoot may have ruffled some feathers within the city, though; officials indicated the images were later discussed during a city council executive session on April 25. That said, no one was able to clarify why.

“I can’t discuss the contents of anything that happens in an executive session because those are confidential by law,” said Holscher.

The city of Mills denied the Star-Tribune’s request for a copy of the executive session’s meeting minutes.

Juarez has been a somewhat divisive figure in Mills.

Before taking office in January, she had been an outspoken critic of Mills’ city government for years. In 2018, she led a movement to stop budget cuts to the city’s fire department. She ousted incumbent Seth Coleman in the 2022 Mills mayoral election.

Some see Juarez as a breath of fresh air. But her approach hasn’t been popular with everyone in the city.

She’s said openly that her image as an outsider bent on shaking things up within Mills has caused some conflict on the council and within the city’s ranks.