All but one seat open for election on Natrona County commission

All but one seat on the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners will be up for reelection this fall.

Candidates can run for three open four-year terms or a single two-year term. The filing period to run for office opened Thursday and will close on May 27.

Commissioners typically serve for four years. The two-year term is in play this year since former commissioner Brook Kaufman left part way through her term earlier this year to take a job in Rapid City.

Because the commissioners run as members of a political party, the race will likely be decided in August’s Republican primary, rather than November’s general election.

All four sitting commissioners whose terms are set to expire this year — Chairman Paul Bertoglio, Vice Chair Jim Milne, Rob Hendry and Peter Nicolaysen — plan to run for reelection.

Nicolaysen filled Kaufman’s old seat after being selected by the current board in April. He told the Star-Tribune he plans to run for one of the four-year terms, and had completed his filing by Thursday afternoon.

His first few weeks on the commission have been “energizing,” Nicolaysen said, and he will continue to prioritize fiscal responsibility to make a “smaller, but more effective” county government.

Bertoglio said he also plans to file to run for a four-year term. The chairman was first appointed to the commission in May 2016, and was elected to his first full term in 2018.

He said he’d like to see projects including a new county health department building through to completion, and is optimistic about the county’s financial future in light of a 2021 addition to the state constitution that allows local government more flexibility in investing long-term funds.

“We can potentially take a breath and actually make some changes on how we operate,” Bertoglio said, “because until now, we’ve been financially constrained.”

Milne, who is in his first term, last week announced his run for reelection on a four-year term. He said he plans to prioritize better benefits and wages for county employees, completing the updated planning and zoning regulations and improving amenities on public county lands.

Hendry, the longest-sitting commissioner, filed Thursday to run for the open two-year term. He was first elected in 2006 and has served several terms as the commission’s chairman.

Since his first term, Hendry said he’s seen the people of Natrona County grow more concerned about taxes amid rising property and home values. In the next two years, Hendry said he wants to see projects including the health department building, Casper Mountain lodge and road graveling done.

The Natrona County Republican Party interviewed 15 candidates to fill Kaufman’s vacancy in April, before selecting Nicolaysen and two other finalists. Several candidates indicated in speeches and interviews with party leadership that they would run for the commission this fall.

Former commissioner Terry Wingerter, who served five terms on the board between 1990 and 2014, said he plans to run again this fall but has yet to officially file as of this weekend.

Wingerter won his previous terms as a Democrat, but said he has changed his party affiliation and plans to run as a Republican this fall. He said he’s lately been concerned about the use of Wyoming’s oil and gas resources and high property taxes in the county, and he wants to support the maintenance of county parks and lands.

Those interested in running for a county commissioner seat can submit application forms and fees to the Natrona County Clerk before 5 p.m. on May 27. Any questions on the process can be directed to Clerk Tracy Good at (307) 235-9206.

