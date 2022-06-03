At raucous forum, candidates make their case to voters

An hour into Thursday’s candidate forum in Casper, the emcee had to remind the audience not to get into fights.

“Remember, no physical altercations,” said Dan Sabrosky, a member of the group hosting the forum. “Remember, the sheriff is still here.”

A local Republican group, Liberty’s Place 4 U Wyoming, hosted a forum at Casper’s Hilton Garden Inn for candidates in this election cycle. It drew candidates for county, legislative and statewide offices. Liberty’s Place is a Natrona County group established in part because members feel the Natrona County GOP is too moderate.

Sabrosky’s warning was not without merit. The night was filled with heckling, insults, speaking out of turn and lots of outright yelling.

The night kicked off with the leader of Liberty’s Place, Mike Pyatt, cracking a few jokes. He banged his mic against his hand trying to get it to work, but to no avail.

“Ugh, made in China,” he said.

One of the issues that elicited the greatest reaction from the room was whether Wyoming should take money from the federal government. Many of the House challengers said that they would not take any federal dollars because of the “strings attached.”

Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, answered differently. He pointed out that many vital institutions such as nursing homes and hospitals would shut down because of how much federal dollars they take to function. Almost all of Sweeney’s answers were met with heckling and groans.

Sweeney was wearing a mask, and an audience member yelled twice for him to take it off. A couple others in the room pushed back, saying it’s “his choice” to wear a mask.

Sweeney pointed out that he’s on medication that is suppressing his immune system, putting him at greater risk of contracting a more severe case of COVID.

“If I had chemotherapy right now, would you say the same thing?” Sweeney hit back.

Sweeney is being challenged by Bill Allemand, who runs a trucking company in the Salt Creek Oil Field near Midwest. Following a separate exchange, he stood up amidst cross talk in the room.

“Pat, you sicken me,” Allemand said.

His statement was met with raucous claps from the crowd.

When three of the gubernatorial candidates were up, the crowd calmed for a bit.

One audience member asked if the candidates would drop out to back the strongest competitor against Gov. Mark Gordon, who did not attend the event, as to not split the vote and hand Gordon the win.

James Scott Quick said he would not drop out, while Rex Rammell and Brent Bien said they would.

“The No. 1 objective is to get rid of Mark Gordon,” someone said.

The crowd roared.

House District 57 candidate Jeanette Ward asked the trio a two-part question: “What is marriage and what is a man and what is a woman?”

All three said marriage is only between one man and one woman, and all three were on the same page for the second question as well.

“Our creator would define what a man and a woman is,” Bien said.

Most of the room was filled with people who were already politically engaged or agreed with much of what the candidates in attendance had to say.

A number of candidates did not speak on a panel either because their challenger did not show up or because they’re running unopposed.

One of those was Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps. He told the audience a little bit about what the office does and took questions from the crowd.

Pyatt had a question of his own.

“When people die, do you decide who they vote for or does the county clerk?” Pyatt joked.

While the forum was punctuated by yelling and heckling, Pyatt was satisfied with how it went.

“Overall it was good,” he said afterward.

