Bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people advancing in Wyoming Legislature

While the true number of Indigenous people who are murdered or go missing nationally — and in Wyoming — is unclear, they do face higher rates of sexual and physical violence.

In some tribal communities, according to the resolution, Native Americans are murdered at more than 10 times the national average, and Native American and Alaska Native women and girls are at least twice as likely to experience rape or sexual assault and 2.5 times more likely to experience violent crimes compared to women and girls of other races.

In Wyoming, according to the resolution, state officials reported 107 missing Native Americans in 2018 and 93 through the end of July 2019 to the National Crime Information Center. The resolution is sponsored by Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

Ultimately, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said the bill is about “families ... and their loss.” Ellis, one of the bill’s architects, is a member of the Navajo Nation and co-Chairwoman of the state’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations.