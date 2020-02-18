Bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people advancing in Wyoming Legislature

A bill addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people is advancing in the Wyoming Legislature, passing another barrier on Monday morning.
The Legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee voted to pass the bill — which would, among other actions, improve data collection of missing and murdered people and mandate cooperation between law enforcement agencies — to the full Senate for consideration. The proposal, supported by both Wind River tribes and law enforcement, must also go through the House of Representatives.
An amendment to add “Indigenous” to the title was approved at the request of tribal leaders.
“The tribe supports it,” Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said in an interview on Monday. “It’s been a long time coming. We’re glad it’s getting the attention it deserves.”
If passed, it would be the Legislature’s first attempt — amid increased statewide and national attention to the problem — to address the rates at which Indigenous people go missing or are murdered. A task force formed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year has also been meeting to determine the scope of the problem in Wyoming and develop recommendations to reduce the number of Native people who go missing or are murdered.
The proposed legislation was first approved by the state’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations in August. In late October, the Judiciary Committee then voted to sponsor the bill for the legislative session.
The bill would, among other things: require the state to prepare a report on the number of missing people from Wyoming to include biographical information; mandate that all law enforcement agencies in the state cooperate with the reporting requirements; help the state’s two tribes implement their own Amber Alert system if they want to manage their own; and require state officials to provide training on crimes involving missing and murdered Indigenous people to law enforcement agencies, courts, prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Legislators this session will also consider passing a resolution calling on federal lawmakers to “enact legislation expanding and improving efforts to coordinate reporting, investigation and pursuit of justice for missing and murdered Native Americans and other persons.”
That resolution was introduced to the House of Representatives last week and referred to the Judiciary Committee.
While the true number of Indigenous people who are murdered or go missing nationally — and in Wyoming — is unclear, they do face higher rates of sexual and physical violence.
In some tribal communities, according to the resolution, Native Americans are murdered at more than 10 times the national average, and Native American and Alaska Native women and girls are at least twice as likely to experience rape or sexual assault and 2.5 times more likely to experience violent crimes compared to women and girls of other races.
In Wyoming, according to the resolution, state officials reported 107 missing Native Americans in 2018 and 93 through the end of July 2019 to the National Crime Information Center. The resolution is sponsored by Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
Ultimately, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said the bill is about “families ... and their loss.” Ellis, one of the bill’s architects, is a member of the Navajo Nation and co-Chairwoman of the state’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations.
Although larger issues, like confusing jurisdictional questions these cases often involve, need to be resolved by the federal government, Ellis said the bill is a good start, before adding that that federal lawmakers need to build on the momentum.
“Hopefully this is part of a larger conversation,” Ellis said. “We really hope ... that both parties at the national level really understand the importance of this issue.”