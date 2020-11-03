Brook Kaufman, Dave North win Natrona County Commissioner race

The Natrona County Commissioners will welcome one new member and keep a sitting one.
Brook Kaufman and Dave North won their bids for the highest county office after an atypical campaign season and a surprise outcome in the primary election.
The pair first beat out four other Republican hopefuls in the August primary and then saw a Democratic write-in challenge from former Commissioner Terry Wingerter.
Had Wingerter not run, the primary would have decided the election.
Kaufman won the race with 40% of the vote, and North followed closely behind with about 38%. Wingerter received about 21% of the vote.
Wingerter told the Star-Tribune in August that he wanted a Democrat on the ballot, but no Democrats filed to run. Through a write-in campaign, Wingerter made his way onto the general election ballot, but his presence on the ballot didn't dissuade the majority of voters from voting Republican.
The results of this election won’t dramatically alter the Board of County Commissioners.
Kaufman will keep her seat, and North will accomplish a long-held goal when he takes office in January, filling in for Forrest Chadwick, whose term expires this year and who did not run for reelection.
The remaining commissioners — Jime Milne, Chairman Rob Hendry and Vice Chairman Paul Bertoglio — will all see their terms end in 2022.
Though Kaufman is a sitting commissioner, this is the first year she has had to campaign for the seat. She was appointed to the role in February 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Matt Keating, who was elected county assessor that year.
As the CEO of the tourism promotion agency Visit Casper, Kaufman is plugged into the county’s labor force, economy and quality of life. Her agency has launched numerous campaigns this year to bolster the local economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those efforts include new marketing strategies, polling local business owners and studying national data to predict tourism in the county.
Most recently, Kaufman has worked with the Proud to Host the Best committee, which fundraises to keep high school athletics tournaments — which account for more than $14 million toward the local economy each year — in Casper.
In her nearly two years as a commissioner, Kaufman has championed maintenance of the county’s natural resources and outdoor recreation areas, leading the efforts to repair and replace outdated infrastructure throughout Natrona County.
Kaufman has also been a major proponent of updating the county’s planning and zoning regulations. The current codes are about 20 years old, and Kaufman has said it will be an expensive but necessary undertaking to update them.
The county budget is the one area every candidate said was a vital tenet of their campaigns. Having gone through two budget cycles as a county official, Kaufman has experience in that regard as well. She and the rest of the commission passed a budget with more than $3 million surplus this year.
North's victory comes after a defeat two years ago. He ran for a commissioner seat in 2018 but came in fourth in that primary.
North is the chief of the Mills Fire Department, having been appointed to that role in July 2019. The role put North in the center of a controversial battle over the small town’s emergency services. His appointment came after the town council attempted to effectively disband the department.
The department has not, however, drawn additional scrutiny in the time since.
North also serves on the county parks board but has said he’ll step down from that board if he became a commissioner.
A Wyoming resident for more than three decades, North has worked for Wyoming Game and Fish and the old Amoco Refinery. He then started his own environmental safety consulting business.
North has marketed himself as a fiscal conservative, a vocal advocate for gun-rights and a pragmatist about budget cuts. He’s frequently said county departments should be studied and cuts should be levied strategically, rather than blanketed generally across all departments.
His main priority is maintaining county services and infrastructure.
