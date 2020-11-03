Brook Kaufman, Dave North win Natrona County Commissioner race

Though Kaufman is a sitting commissioner, this is the first year she has had to campaign for the seat. She was appointed to the role in February 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Matt Keating, who was elected county assessor that year.

As the CEO of the tourism promotion agency Visit Casper, Kaufman is plugged into the county’s labor force, economy and quality of life. Her agency has launched numerous campaigns this year to bolster the local economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those efforts include new marketing strategies, polling local business owners and studying national data to predict tourism in the county.

Most recently, Kaufman has worked with the Proud to Host the Best committee, which fundraises to keep high school athletics tournaments — which account for more than $14 million toward the local economy each year — in Casper.

In her nearly two years as a commissioner, Kaufman has championed maintenance of the county’s natural resources and outdoor recreation areas, leading the efforts to repair and replace outdated infrastructure throughout Natrona County.

Kaufman has also been a major proponent of updating the county’s planning and zoning regulations. The current codes are about 20 years old, and Kaufman has said it will be an expensive but necessary undertaking to update them.