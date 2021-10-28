 Skip to main content
Casper Champber of Commerce, city manager to hold roundtable on Tuesday's tax vote

City Council

Casper City Manager Carter Napier listens at a February 2019 meeting of the Casper City Council. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Those interested in learning more about the specific purpose tax on Tuesday's ballot in Natrona County are invited to attend a roundtable discussion on Monday. 

Casper City Manager Carter Napier is set to give a presentation at the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce offices at 500 North Center Street at 12 p.m. on Monday. Attendance is free, and anyone with questions can contact dholscher@casperwyoming.org

If passed, the tax would add a sixth cent to sales in Natrona County between April and June of next year. The question is the only one on the ballot this year. It would be the first specific purpose tax to be implemented in the county.

The money generated from the tax would fund a pair of projects — one repairing a section of Midwest Avenue in Casper and another replacing seven miles of the Salt Creek water line that connects to Midwest and Edgerton.

It aims to raise a total of $4.3 million in three months. Any revenue beyond that will be split between Casper, Midwest and Edgerton. 

You can find your polling location for Tuesday's election using the county website’s locator or map at vote.natronacounty-wy.gov, or by calling the elections department at 307-235-9217.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

