Casper City Council begins new term under Freel, Pacheco

Casper City Council welcomed four incoming members and elected a new vice mayor at its first meeting of the year Tuesday evening.

Sitting Mayor Steve Freel was reelected to his post, and council members voted Ray Pacheco as vice mayor for 2021. Council members Lisa Engebretsen, Kyle Gamroth, Bruce Knell and Amber Pollock took their seats on the council for the first time after being sworn in. Steve Cathey, who won reelection to his seat on the council in November, also reaffirmed his oath.

During the meeting, the council voted to authorize the purchase of several vehicles for the sanitation division’s fleet. It also approved various board appointments, including Knell’s to the Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Powers Board. Knell abstained from the vote, saying he had not had time to look over or understand the items up for approval or purchase.

Pacheco, a former mayor, acknowledged the secretary and chair of the Casper Youth Council, who introduced themselves to the council during public comment.

Before the transition, Freel gave each outgoing council member a plaque marking their service to the city. Each one thanked city staff across all departments and wished their successors well.