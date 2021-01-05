Casper City Council begins new term under Freel, Pacheco

Casper City Council welcomed four incoming members and elected a new vice mayor at its first meeting of the year Tuesday evening.
Sitting Mayor Steve Freel was reelected to his post, and council members voted Ray Pacheco as vice mayor for 2021. Council members Lisa Engebretsen, Kyle Gamroth, Bruce Knell and Amber Pollock took their seats on the council for the first time after being sworn in. Steve Cathey, who won reelection to his seat on the council in November, also reaffirmed his oath.
During the meeting, the council voted to authorize the purchase of several vehicles for the sanitation division’s fleet. It also approved various board appointments, including Knell’s to the Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Powers Board. Knell abstained from the vote, saying he had not had time to look over or understand the items up for approval or purchase.
Pacheco, a former mayor, acknowledged the secretary and chair of the Casper Youth Council, who introduced themselves to the council during public comment.
Before the transition, Freel gave each outgoing council member a plaque marking their service to the city. Each one thanked city staff across all departments and wished their successors well.
“People that sit there and joke around about the city staff standing around and leaning on shovels — we don’t have any shovel-leaners in the city of Casper on any level,” former council member Mike Huber said. “There is a work ethic that comes from the bottom up and from the top down, and that’s something we really have to be proud of.”
Former council member Ken Bates said that during his tenure, he saw the people of Casper as his boss, attempting to serve their needs with each vote. Bob Hopkins echoed Bates’ respect for the citizens of Casper, but left a suggested to-do list for the incoming council, which included creating more downtown housing, finalizing new police and fire stations, and building a new library.
Charlie Powell, the longest-serving member leaving the council, recalled the economic ups and downs he’d seen over the last 10 years. He warned the newcomers of what they were in for: the tedium of keeping a city running and the constant attention needed to support the city’s core services.
“The primary focus of the city,” Powell said, “needs to be the maintenance of Casper’s physical assets and human resources. The services we provide are essential.”
The council is scheduled to meet next for a work session on Jan. 12. The next regular meeting is set for Jan. 19.