Casper City Council members talk past, future of council

“I said, 'Wait a minute, I don’t have any one issue like that.' I view the council’s function is to make sure all the basic services are functioning,” he said.

But when the pandemic hit, Huber started getting emails. A lot of them, telling him to move to China or California, calling him evil, a communist, even — he jokes — the devil incarnate. All because he supported the state’s public health orders. In his eyes, he was only trying to keep residents of the city he loves healthy.

He’s run into people like this before, he said, who don’t particularly like being told what to do. Even in the most mundane matters, Huber says, he’s run into inexplicable resistance. One of his points of pride from his time on the council, keeping Casper’s building codes up to date, saw difficulty enforcing open entryways and basic standards of building upkeep.

“I think that government exists to serve and protect the people, and one of the very basic ways the municipal government can do that is with things like that,” he said. “One of the great disappointments is how many people are just selfish, or have no regard for the safety of themselves or their fellow man.”