Casper City Council members talk past, future of council

With the induction of four new City Council members coming in January, Casper's municipal government is slated for a shift.
Four community members — Amber Pollock, Kyle Gamroth, Bruce Knell and Lisa Engebretsen — will sit on the council for the first time. Four of the council's current members — Mike Huber, Charlie Powell, Bob Hopkins and Ken Bates — are leaving their posts.
Ahead of the changing of the city's guard, both the old and the new talked with the Star-Tribune about their service, priorities and vision for the city.
Amber Pollock
Amber Pollock’s name wasn’t new to Casper voters when it showed up on city council ballots in November. As a business owner and vice president of ENGAGE, a Wyoming group that helps young people get involved in their communities, Pollock knows her way around town.
With five seats on the council up for election this year, she knew there was potential for a big shift. Now, she’s a part of that shift as one of the youngest council members-elect.
“I wanted to walk the walk,” she said, “to get more young people involved and speaking up for their vision of the community. There’s an opportunity to shape what it looks like in our adult lifetime, so I decided to put my name in the ring.”
Pollock is approaching her initiation to the council with equal parts practicality and vision. After watching City Council meetings this year, she hopes to bring a “relatively calm, thoughtful and rational presence” to tough council discussions.
“Local government is the government that has the potential to most directly impact people’s lives,” she said. “It’s not as flashy as national politics, but it’s the closest to the people, so I want to encourage people to be involved with these really important processes.”
In a time when many people are turned off by divisiveness in the federal government, Pollock said people often overlook small changes that can be made in their communities by municipal bodies. She spouts potential development projects and ideas for improving everything in town from implementing business-friendly policy, supporting nonprofit networks and fostering youth involvement wherever she can.
Despite taking office in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Pollock and her financial savvy don’t seem too daunted.
“It’s actually a good time to take stock of what’s working and what to get rid of,” she said. “You have to be flexible and creative, opportunities are often presented by negative impacts that you wouldn’t have sought out when things were working.”
Things won’t be easy with a tight budget and programs in all sectors hurting for funding, but Pollock hopes that giving citizens a say in city spending will ensure that money gets to the best places.
“I’m a very people-centered person, my first thought with anything will always be, 'How is this going to impact the people?'” she said. “My intention on council is to go after as much development and improvement as possible with input from citizenry.”
Kyle Gamroth
If Casper has a native son, it’s Kyle Gamroth. The son of longtime K2 radio personality Brian Scott, Gamroth spent his childhood tagging along with his dad to fundraisers and broadcasts with his dad, preparing for a job he didn’t yet know he would have.
With Pollock, Gamroth represents the younger population of Casper, that key 18 to 34-year-old demographic largely underrepresented in its government (at least, until January).
Gamroth isn’t waiting until January to get started, though. He said he already makes it a habit to stay updated on local news and keep tabs on businesses opening, and he is notorious among friends for knowing every event around town on a given night. Running for City Council seemed like a natural next step, especially for someone who already attends all the meetings.
“I did it as a hobby anyways,” he said. “So I figured I could be of use to the City Council; I’m already well-informed and following decisions they’ve made.”
He praised council member Steve Cathey’s fiscal conservatism and Mayor Steve Freel’s temperament while conducting meetings. But Gamroth sees an opportunity to bring nonpartisan positivity and enthusiasm to the council.
“When you’re at that local of a level, it shouldn’t matter if you’re right or left,” he said. “People don’t need a barometer to determine your political affiliation. I hate the polarization, the partisan bickering, the derogatory names. My focus is on the city of Casper.”
With a background in mental health, suicide and substance abuse prevention, Gamroth is looking to support criminal justice reform and help reduce stigma around drug offenses. Around half the crime in Natrona County is tied to alcohol or drugs, he claimed, yet there’s still an air of fear-mongering around substance abuse. But his priorities once he’s initiated, he says, won’t be limited by his previous experience.
“Everyone on the council has these passion projects and specific interests,” he said. “I’m going all in. I’m really passionate about everything.”
Bruce Knell
Bruce Knell knows he’s a contrarian.
“Absolutely, some of my views are going to be different that others,” he said. “And I’ll stand behind that. I will really listen to both sides, but at the end of the day I have my own thoughts and feelings.”
Running on a platform of small government and relaxed regulations, Knell was elected as a newbie to the City Council but he recognizes his views may make him look like a member of the “old guard.” But he says it would be more apt to call him an old ranch kid who’s used to doing things as simple as possible.
Knell moved to Casper less than five years ago, but he’s fallen in love with the community (after falling in love with a local attorney who brought him here). He’s a relative unknown, and from the sound of it, his future colleagues are still somewhat unknown to him. When he was given the ballot to vote for next year’s mayor, he refused to fill it out.
“I don’t know any of those people,” he said. “How can I vote for mayor or anyone else? I don’t vote for anything and won’t do anything without knowing everything about it first.”
Knell saw the opportunity to run for City Council as a way to stop the financial waste he’s witnessed since moving here — he already has large figures in mind representing city building sales, rents and signage projects he can’t wait to oppose.
“Money like that could be spent better on our streets, parks, our infrastructure,” he said. "We need to have a comprehensive, strategic long-range plan for the city.”
Lamenting the city’s tradition of setting budgets year to year, Knell said the first step towards making the city run in the black again should be setting long-term goals and outlining ways to achieve them. Without a plan, he said Casper gets bogged down with water, waste and landfill bills — leaving no time, money or energy for big-picture things like creating jobs or expanding business.
Of course, getting anything through the council is going to require Knell to work with people he may not (or definitely does not) agree with. He’s the first to admit he’s on a “different planet” socially from fellow council newcomers Gamroth and Pollock. He’s a self-proclaimed anti-masker. He decries the influx of liberal out-of-staters who move to Wyoming and try to make it in their image. But, he says, people voted for him for a reason.
“I’m going to do my best to represent the people who voted for me and the rest of Casper,” Knell said. “Literally all I want is a clean, nice place with more jobs available where it’s safe to raise our families.”
Lisa Engebretsen
Lisa Engebretsen, one of the City Council members-elect for Casper’s Ward II, was not able to participate in an interview by press deadline.
Mike Huber
Mike Huber was just looking to keep the lights on.
“What people don’t realize is 90% of what the City Council does is keeping the water running, sewage trucks, garbage rolling, basic city services,” he said. “Not great grand ideas, political philosophies, any of that. We’re just trying to keep the city running.”
When he first took the job, appointed mid-term after a vacancy opened up, Huber said a reporter asked him what his main issue was. He didn’t know he had to have one.
“I said, 'Wait a minute, I don’t have any one issue like that.' I view the council’s function is to make sure all the basic services are functioning,” he said.
But when the pandemic hit, Huber started getting emails. A lot of them, telling him to move to China or California, calling him evil, a communist, even — he jokes — the devil incarnate. All because he supported the state’s public health orders. In his eyes, he was only trying to keep residents of the city he loves healthy.
He’s run into people like this before, he said, who don’t particularly like being told what to do. Even in the most mundane matters, Huber says, he’s run into inexplicable resistance. One of his points of pride from his time on the council, keeping Casper’s building codes up to date, saw difficulty enforcing open entryways and basic standards of building upkeep.
“I think that government exists to serve and protect the people, and one of the very basic ways the municipal government can do that is with things like that,” he said. “One of the great disappointments is how many people are just selfish, or have no regard for the safety of themselves or their fellow man.”
Huber had a front seat to what he called the “perfect storm” of the pandemic — the declining prices of oil and gas combined with the economic impacts of the virus — and he said trying to navigate that through video conference council meetings only made it harder.
“COVID has diverted government at every level, and then here come people insisting health orders don’t apply to them. People forget these orders carry the effect of law,” he said. “I don’t know about you, but if I get to pick some laws I get to ignore, I’m going to pick some good ones.”
Hopefully, breaking the law isn’t in Huber’s retirement plans — although he doesn’t quite know what they are yet.
“I’m going to noodle around and do the stuff retired guys do,” he laughed. “Change is always kind of an unknown, but I have confidence the new members are going to sit there during their first few meetings and recognize their duties to the city.”
Charlie Powell
Nearly 10 years ago, Charlie Powell applied for an open City Council seat on a whim.
“It was never a bucket list item for me,” he said. “But I knew there was a lot of work to do to change the reputation of Casper and turn this community into a place where people actively want to live.”
Now, two more elected terms later, he seems happy to pass the baton.
“It was an honor to serve, something I never would have expected. As long as you can keep your sense of humor, it’s an enjoyable thing,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being out of the public eye.”
If he can avoid the Casper paparazzi, Powell is planning on spending his newfound free time playing senior softball, training for international masters track meets and traveling (eventually) with his wife. He’ll also get to enjoy the version of Casper he’s spent the last nine years helping to develop.
He rattles off a list of improvements made during his time on the council — a downtown business boom, expanded retail and entertainment, new health care facilities, rehabilitating the North Platte, trail system additions, David Street Station and more. That doesn’t mean the incoming class of council members can sit back and relax, of course, with budget troubles once again bringing up the issue of economic diversification in Casper.
“When the oil industry struggles, Casper struggles,” Powell said. “People are concerned with the near future, especially with the administration change, so hopefully we will again work towards diversifying and being less affected.”
A key part of that, he said, is finding ways to keep young people in town. Younger council members taking their seats in January is a good sign, but Powell knows the government can only do so much.
“We are also fighting a reputation that I think is undeserved of being less open-minded and less tolerant of diverse groups," he said. "People tend to think of Wyoming as somewhat backwards and intolerant, and that has certainly not been my experience.”
If those people would only take Powell’s advice and come see Casper for themselves, he’s confident they would find a selfless community that takes care of its own. From little league coaches to fundraisers and philanthropists, he said, community leaders give him faith in the future of Casper.
He knows how the city works during hard times, from major city staff cuts during an economic skid in 2015 to furloughs and budget strains during the coronavirus pandemic. But in those times, where more eyes than ever look to the council for help, Powell is proud of its ability to disagree viciously during meetings and joke around afterward. It’s a steep learning curve, joining the council, and it’s not exactly easy even after that.
“When the city is running well, no one thinks about it,” he said. “The goal is to stay out of the paper.”
Bob Hopkins
On Wednesday, Bob Hopkins said he was waiting for snow. On Friday, it came.
Hopkins said he’s had plenty of time for skiing, boating and generally taking advantage of greater Casper’s outdoor playground since he retired in 2000. But he boasts a lengthy resume for a retiree, having served on 1-cent committees, the library board, and the Planning and Zoning Commission even before running for City Council.
He extols the value of living downtown, value that he can trace back to his own involvement in the community.
“Downtown housing is really important. We live downtown, about half a block from the Nic or the library. If you really want to drive a car you can, but you can walk anywhere.”
This is especially true of the Old Yellowstone District, which Hopkins said he’s been involved in developing since before it was called the Old Yellowstone District (and well before he was elected to council).
“That project was really my pet,” he said.
He gives an oral tour of the area, from the old Coca-Cola building that now houses AdBay and an insurance company, the rebuilt Gaslight Social and new housing downtown slated to go up in the future. And by the sound of it, he’s still not satisfied.
“There’s room for more of that,” he said.
He talks about city property on the west side and other developments primed for downtown housing.
Hopkins attributes the progress the council has made during his tenure to hardworking city staff and council members who aren’t afraid to hash out the issues.
“Our staff, all the way down, are just top of the line. They know what they’re doing, and they’re good at it,” he said. “Sometimes meetings get a little heated when we’re discussing things, but quite honestly we’ve had a number of good people and good folks as mayor.”
“I just kind of enjoyed it," he added. "But I think it’s time to let somebody else do it.”
Ken Bates
Ken Bates, the fourth member of the council leaving in January, declined to be interviewed. Bates lost reelection in Ward II in November to newcomers Gamroth and Engebretsen.
