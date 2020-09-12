Casper Notebook: How to request public records from the city

When you submit your request, send it to the clerk’s office, rather than the specific department that might hold the records. Tremel will be forwarded the request anyway, she said. This excludes the police department, which handles its own records.

Once she receives a request, Tremel or another clerk will go through it, make sure they have the necessary information, and then either fill it themselves or send it to the appropriate department.

“We try within five days to get something back to the person,” even if that’s just an acknowledgement they received the request or an estimate for what it will cost.

State statute does dictate a timeline for these responses. If an agency doesn’t have the document you asked for, or if it’s not accessible, they have to let you know within seven days. If they do have it, they have to fulfill the request within 30 days.

This is where narrowing your search will help you. A broad search is going to take longer to fill.