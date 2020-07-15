Cleanliness procedures planned, uptick in absentee ballots expected in local primary elections

But the number of people actually going to the polls Aug. 18 will likely be lower, if the number of absentee ballots Good has so far received is any indication.

Good said the number of absentee ballots submitted in Natrona County is already up 62% from the total received in 2018. She said as of Monday, she’s received 5,743 absentee ballots from Natrona County residents. In 2018, the county processed 3,533 total.

“People that normally don’t absentee vote definitely are,” Good said, adding that COVID-19 is likely a factor.

She partly attributes the uptick to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, which this year mailed absentee ballot requests to all registered voters in Wyoming — another effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the number of people in a polling place.

Good said her office doesn’t have a preference how people vote, either in person or absentee.

“It just depends on their comfort level,” she said.