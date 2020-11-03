Despite unusual challenges, elections appear to go smoothly in Natrona County, most of Wyoming

“We just found out Friday and did not have enough time to change polling locations, so they were limiting the number of people allowed in the gym,” she said. “They were only allowing 30 people in at a time — including our judges — so we could only let in 15 voters at a time. That created really long lines.”

Curbside voting for coronavirus-positive voters also played a factor in some of Sweetwater County’s delays. The service was offered in a number of other counties around the state as well, including at locations in Natrona and Teton counties. Good, of Natrona County, said about a dozen people had taken advantage of the service on Tuesday.

Beyond the lines, voters were relatively unencumbered by outside influence when casting their ballots.

When Michael Schafer went to vote at Casper College's Thunderbird Gym just past noon on Election Day, he said it went "very quickly and there was no line."

He had attempted to vote downtown at the County Clerk's office on the south side of the main floor of the Natrona County Courthouse. But he said the long line stretching out the door deterred him. He is a regular voter but had heard rumors this election process could be unique.