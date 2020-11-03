Despite unusual challenges, elections appear to go smoothly in Natrona County, most of Wyoming

Voting in Natrona County for Tuesday's election appears to have gone smoothly, "considering the circumstances," County Clerk Tracy Good said around 5:15 p.m.
According to the Wyoming secretary of state's office, that also seems to be the case for the state as a whole.
Good said she hadn't yet heard "anything negative" about Tuesday's proceedings in Natrona County, other than some reports of possible electioneering that a complainant didn't follow up on.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic increase in absentee voting — and, as a result, work for Good's office — she said her staff was able to handle it.
"We weren't in dire straits," she said.
At the time she spoke with the Star-Tribune, the county had received 17,389 absentee votes, Good said — a jump of around 10,000 from recent elections. Natrona County voters submitted 7,800 absentee ballots in the 2016 general election and 7,100 in the 2018 general election.
"It's been busy," she said.
Though the county had to wait until Election Day to begin counting the votes, officials were able to begin processing the ballots on Thursday. That helped Tuesday, Good said, when they were able to get the majority of the ballots into the system and finish counting them around 5 p.m. All that remained at that point was tallying any additional mail-in ballots that might trickle in before 7 p.m.
Good said her office had a larger absentee board than usual this election and more people working the hallways as well as helping to process voters ahead of the election.
Good expected the number of county residents who voted this election to set a new record, though official numbers won't be available until Friday. But despite longer-than-usual lines, voters told the Star-Tribune that they were moving quickly. Good said that aligned with everything she had heard thus far.
Few delays, problems
Lisa and Nick Carter said voting was “quick, easy and painless” Tuesday afternoon at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Casper.
Both Carters support President Donald Trump and were concerned about the integrity of the election. When asked if they felt the need to respond to Trump’s repeated calls to watch the polls “very carefully” for fraud, however, Lisa Carter said she didn’t think Wyoming had to worry.
“For us, because we’re so few in Wyoming, it’s really hard to say that that’s an issue,” she said.
The prospect of people working as poll-watchers was something Good said the county was looking out for. However, as of Tuesday evening, she hadn't heard any reports of it happening.
Around the state, delays were limited to just a handful of polling places, the Wyoming secretary of state's office said.
According to a spokesperson with the agency, most polling places across the state reported average wait times of roughly 15 to 20 minutes for voters to cast a ballot throughout Election Day.
While most counties counted a number of polling places with relatively long lines, the most significant delays occurred at some polling places in Sweetwater County, with wait times up to an hour reported by some voters.
According to Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane, the main factors in those delays were what appeared to be — as of 5 p.m. — a record number of same-day registrations. According to Lane, her office quickly ran through all 10,000 of their voter registration forms, leading them to supply some polling places with more.
Though Sweetwater County is home to several highly competitive statehouse races, Lane said that it was primarily the presidential race that contributed to the heightened enthusiasm among voters this year.
“I’m going to say we’ve had a large — probably record — turnout,” Lane said.
COVID-19 played another factor in some of the delays: Lane said enough election judges called in sick that the clerk’s office was forced to exhaust all of its alternates to staff the polls, while a recent outbreak among a number of student athletes at Western Wyoming College forced their elections office to reduce the capacity of the county’s largest election center by roughly half.
“We just found out Friday and did not have enough time to change polling locations, so they were limiting the number of people allowed in the gym,” she said. “They were only allowing 30 people in at a time — including our judges — so we could only let in 15 voters at a time. That created really long lines.”
Curbside voting for coronavirus-positive voters also played a factor in some of Sweetwater County’s delays. The service was offered in a number of other counties around the state as well, including at locations in Natrona and Teton counties. Good, of Natrona County, said about a dozen people had taken advantage of the service on Tuesday.
Beyond the lines, voters were relatively unencumbered by outside influence when casting their ballots.
When Michael Schafer went to vote at Casper College's Thunderbird Gym just past noon on Election Day, he said it went "very quickly and there was no line."
He had attempted to vote downtown at the County Clerk's office on the south side of the main floor of the Natrona County Courthouse. But he said the long line stretching out the door deterred him. He is a regular voter but had heard rumors this election process could be unique.
"I heard there might be some disruptions going on," he said. "I haven’t seen that anywhere I’ve been."
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no incidents of improper electioneering activities had been reported to the secretary of state’s office, and no significant issues had been reported with anyone trying to restrict voters' abilities to cast a ballot.
“It’s been very quiet,” Janna Farley, a spokesperson for ACLU Wyoming, said in an interview early Tuesday afternoon. “I’ll take that to assume everything has been going smoothly this year. You would normally hear if there have been any egregious problems at the polls, but we haven’t really heard anything. Fingers crossed that meant everything went smoothly and has been working as it should.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.