Early voting in Natrona County shows high turnout for non-presidential election

Voting at the courthouse

A man fills out his ballot on Friday at the Natrona County Courthouse in Casper. Turnout has so far been high for a non-presidential election. 

 Madeline Carter

Turnout for early voting in Natrona County’s primary is higher this year than most other non-presidential election years, the county clerk’s office said.

As of Friday, with just two days of early voting left before Tuesday’s election, nearly 4,000 people had voted early in Natrona County, chief deputy clerk Cindy Rissler said. The early voting period began at the start of July.

Around 300 people voted at the county courthouse on Thursday alone, another election worker said.

It’s unclear how many absentee ballots have been submitted so far, though the county had sent out 1,500 mail-in ballots and received 200 back by mid-July.

Waiting to vote

People wait in line to vote as two men fill out their ballots on Friday at the Natrona County Courthouse in Casper.

The county has seen a significant number of people change their party affiliation, mostly from Democratic or unaffiliated to Republican. Wyoming voters can change parties, or register to vote, on the day they cast their ballots.

Tuesday’s primary is the first major election in Wyoming after the state passed a law in 2021 requiring voters bring some form of identification to the polls.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

  • WY driver’s license or ID Card;
  • tribal ID card;
  • valid U.S. passport;
  • U.S. military card;
  • driver’s license or ID card from another state;
  • University of Wyoming student ID;
  • Wyoming community college student ID;
  • Wyoming public school student ID;
  • Valid Medicare insurance card or
  • Valid Medicaid insurance card.

Natrona County voters can view and print sample ballots, and find where to vote on Tuesday, using the county’s polling place locator.

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

