Election Day is tomorrow. Here's a refresher on some local Casper and Natrona County races.

Election Day is nearly upon us, and while the presidential race is sure to be contentious, voters will also be tasked with deciding down-ballot races that affect their daily lives as Natrona County residents.
Voters this year will vote to fill two open Natrona County commissioner seats. The Board of County Commissioners decides issues about planning and zoning in the county, how natural resources are managed and how the county spends its money.
The sitting body proved scrupulous in that task this year, passing a budget with a more than $3 million surplus for 2021. Of the office’s hopefuls, only one was on the board to assist with that process.
The primary field saw six candidates on the ballot, which has now been winnowed to three. Republicans Brook Kaufman and Dave North won the primary race, and Democrat Terry Wingerter received enough write-in votes to qualify for a general election bid.
Kaufman is a sitting commissioner, having been appointed in February 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Matt Keating, who that year won the race for county assessor. She led the primary with more than 26% of the vote.
North, chief of the Mills Fire Department, followed closely in second place, with about 24.5% of the vote. This is North’s second attempt at winning a seat on the county’s governing board. He ran in 2018 and came in fourth in the primary.
Wingerter was not on the primary ballot but received 150 write-in votes in August. He only needed 25 to make it onto the November ballot. Wingerter has been partially retired from political life for the last several years but sat as a commissioner from 1991-94, 1996-2004 and 2006-2014. He ran again in 2016 but lost that race. Before that, he was a city councilman from 1983-1992.
The three candidates aren’t dramatically different in their ideals about Natrona County’s future. Both Kaufman and North are major advocates for maintaining the county’s natural resources, and all three have stressed the importance of balancing the county’s budget. Both Kaufman and North have also said the county’s planning and zoning regulations need a large update.
Wingerter in an interview with the Star-Tribune following his decision to run this November said his goals as a commissioner would be to gain more control over the ongoing pandemic and to diversify the local economy by recruiting more businesses to the area.
Residents of Casper will also be asked to vote for members of City Council. The August primary narrowed the field of candidates for five open council seats from 13 to 10. There are two open seats in both Wards I and II, and one open seat in Ward III.
Two incumbents are running to keep their seats, but otherwise the candidate pool could dramatically alter the current makeup of the council, which has one woman and skews slightly older currently.
This year, three women and a handful of young professionals not only made it to the general election, but led the primary.
In Ward I, Amber Pollock, Margaret Bloom, Bruce Knell Jr. and Gabriel Phillips are competing for two open seats.
Pollock led Ward I in the August primary, collecting nearly 33% of the vote. Bloom came in second with 24%. Knell Jr. came in third, and Phillips came in fourth in the primary.
Pollock, a local business owner, has said she will bring a younger perspective to the Casper City Council.
Bloom and Phillips at a recent candidate forum both worried about government overreach and said they would ensure residents’ civil liberties were protected.
Bloom stood out at that forum as perhaps the most fiscally conservative candidate running in Ward I. She said she would encourage volunteerism as a council member over spending on new projects.
Knell was not present at that forum but has also stressed the need to “rein in” the city’s budget.
In Ward II, Kyle Gamroth, Lisa Engebretson, Ken Bates and Edis Allen are vying for two open seats. Gamroth led the Ward’s primary, winning nearly 31% of the vote. Engrebretson came in second with just under 22% of the votes. Sitting council member Bates came in third, and Allen came in fourth in the primary.
Engrebretson, a local realtor, and Allen, who owns Martinizing Dry Cleaning, have shared similar perspectives on representing the interests of small business owners in Casper. Both said at a recent forum the sitting City Council does not always act in favor of small businesses.
Gamroth is a young professional and has a background in mental health advocacy. He has stressed the need for Casper to find financial independence and has commended efforts by Advance Casper and others recruiting new employers to the city.
Bates is a sitting council member and is defending his seat. Bates is among the most socially conservative members of the current council and has also proven himself among the most receptive to community concerns. Bates often discusses topics in council meetings solely because a constituent asked.
In Ward III, Michael McIntosh and sitting councilman Steve Cathey are competing for Cathey’s current seat. Cathey led the primary election with 47% of the vote. McIntosh followed with just under 33% of the vote.
Cathey joins Bates as one of the more conservative members of the current council and has established himself as a firm fiscal conservative on the board. He often questions city expenditures and advocates for cutting costs whenever presented the opportunity.
McIntosh runs a small business consulting firm in Casper. He has said he wants the city to better engage young residents and hopes to see more businesses embraced in the community.
Tuesday’s election will decide which of these candidates take office in January. For more information about voting in Natrona County, questions about your polling place or other information, visit the Natrona County website at natrona.net.
