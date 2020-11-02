Election Day is tomorrow. Here's a refresher on some local Casper and Natrona County races.

Wingerter was not on the primary ballot but received 150 write-in votes in August. He only needed 25 to make it onto the November ballot. Wingerter has been partially retired from political life for the last several years but sat as a commissioner from 1991-94, 1996-2004 and 2006-2014. He ran again in 2016 but lost that race. Before that, he was a city councilman from 1983-1992.

The three candidates aren’t dramatically different in their ideals about Natrona County’s future. Both Kaufman and North are major advocates for maintaining the county’s natural resources, and all three have stressed the importance of balancing the county’s budget. Both Kaufman and North have also said the county’s planning and zoning regulations need a large update.

Wingerter in an interview with the Star-Tribune following his decision to run this November said his goals as a commissioner would be to gain more control over the ongoing pandemic and to diversify the local economy by recruiting more businesses to the area.

Residents of Casper will also be asked to vote for members of City Council. The August primary narrowed the field of candidates for five open council seats from 13 to 10. There are two open seats in both Wards I and II, and one open seat in Ward III.